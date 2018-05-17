Brief 5/17: Learn More About Idina Menzel-Led SKINTIGHT, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - May 16, 2018

The Palisade Playhouse has canceled their upcoming production of BIG FISH after the director and several performers quit following a dispute with the producing team over the inclusion of gay ensemble characters in the background of a scene set in Central Park.. (more...)

2) Breaking: New York City Center Gala Will Tribute A CHORUS LINE; Encores! Line-Up Announced

by BWW News Desk - May 16, 2018

New York City Center is sure to be a singular sensation this fall!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Alex Boniello and Taylor Trensch Sing 'Disappear' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by Stage Tube - May 16, 2018

Alex Boniello has officially joined the cast of Dear Evan Hansen as Connor Murphy! In honor of his first performance last night, a video was released of himself and current Evan Hansen, Taylor Trensch, performing Disappear. Check out the video below!. (more...)

4) Lace Akpojaro To Join Cast Of Judy Upton's CONFIDENCE

by BWW News Desk - May 16, 2018

Boundless Theatre today announces Lace Akpojaro to join the company for a major revival of Judy Upton's Confidence. Akpojaro takes on the role of Edwin, replacing Vauxhall Jermaine who has left the company due to unforeseen circumstances. First performed in 1998 at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Artistic Director of Boundless, Rob Drummer, directs the previously announced Tanya Burr in the role of Ella. The full cast are Anna Crichlow (Ruby), Will Pattle (Dean) and Rhys Yates (Ben). The production opens at Southwark Playhouse on 25 May with previews from 23 May.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Netflix Shares the Official Trailer for UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT Season Four

by TV News Desk - May 16, 2018

Today, Netflix unveils the new trailer for season four of its original comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, premiering on Wednesday, May 30 with six episodes. The season finds the optimistic Kimmy starting a new career as HR manager of the startup Giztoob, but it's more than she bargained for when her boss tells her she has to fire someone and she unintentionally gets tangled in a #MeToo situation. Also, Jacqueline builds her talent agency empire, but for the moment has only one client (Titus). And between creating and starring in a new (fake) TV show and directing his first middle school play, Titus's own career begins to take off. All the while, Lillian continues to do whatever it takes to "disrupt" and "burst the paradigm.". (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Syracuse University comes to Broadway Sessions tonight!

-MARLOWE'S FATE officially opens tonight at Theater Row!

-First revival of Jordan Harrison's MAPLE AND VINE officially opens tonight at the Flea!

-THE CAVE: A FOLK OPERA begins performances tonight at Access Theater!

BWW Exclusive: What's SKINTIGHT All About? Idina Menzel and Company Explain!

Set Your DVR...

-Tina Fey will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon!

-Alan Cumming will appear on THE VIEW!

What we're geeking out over: There was a SMASH reunion last night when Wesley Taylor visited Katharine McPhee at WAITRESS!

tonight i watched karen cartwright live her broadway dreamz. so proud. pic.twitter.com/gr2UwE8IcN - Wesley Taylor (@WesTayTay) May 17, 2018

What we're watching: Jimmy Buffett and Paul Alexander Nolan Sing 'MARGARITAVILLE' on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

