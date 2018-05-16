VIDEO: Alex Boniello and Taylor Trensch Sing 'Disappear' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Alex Boniello has officially joined the cast of Dear Evan Hansen as Connor Murphy! In honor of his first performance last night, a video was released of himself and current Evan Hansen, Taylor Trensch, performing Disappear. Check out the video below!

Alex Boniello succeeded Tony Award-nominee Mike Faist in the role of Connor Murphy.

Alex Boniello most recently appeared on Broadway as the voice of Moritz in Deaf West Theatre's Tony Award nominated revival of Spring Awakening (Astaire nomination for Best Ensemble, Broadway.com Audience Choice nomination alongside cast member Daniel Durant). He was featured in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street (This American Life/BAM), and can be heard on the cast album. This past winter, he originated the role of Blaine Tuttle in Cruel Intentions: the Musical at Le Poisson Rouge. Additional theatre includes Brooklynite (Vineyard Theater), Here's Hoover! (Abrons Arts Center), I Am Harvey Milk (Lincoln Center), and the national tour of Green Day's American Idiot. Select TV: "Marvel's Jessica Jones," "Happyish," "Welcome to Greenpoint," "Saturday Night Live." Film: Alt Space, Contest, Detachment. Alex is proudly from New Jersey, and received his BA in Theatre Performance from Wagner College. @AlexBoniello

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

