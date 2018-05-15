Brief 5/15: Alex Boniello Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announces complete cast for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, presented as a part of Broadway Center Stage-a Kennedy Center-produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, conceived and executive produced by Jeffrey Finn.. (more...)

2) SOME LIKE IT HOT Musical Adaptation in the Works from Producers Craig Zadan & Neil Meron, Casey Nicholaw to Direct

The Shubert Organization and movie/television/theatre producers Craig Zadan & Neil Meron, fresh off their juggernaut NBC television event "Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE," announced today that they have acquired the coveted rights to adapt Some Like It Hot as an all-new musical for the stage from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios.. (more...)

3) The Hijinks Are Over! THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to End Run on August 26

The producers of Broadway's longest running comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, announced today that the Tony Award-winning production will close on Sunday, August 26, 2018 prior to the launch of the National Tour opening in Pittsburgh, PA in September. Additional tour cities, dates, and casting will be announced at a later date.. (more...)

4) BWW Contest: Enter To Win Tickets To Katharine McPhee In WAITRESS!

Katharine McPhee is now starring in WAITRESS through June 17! BroadwayWorld is giving you a chance for you and a friend to see her in the show! Enter the contest via the form below!. (more...)

5) Erich Bergen to Have Some Bad Ideas as Next Doctor Pomatter in WAITRESS

Producers of the smash Broadway musical WAITRESS announced today that Erich Bergen will take over the role of Dr. Pomatter on June 5 and play through August 12.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Alex Boniello begins performances in Dear Evan Hansen tonight!

-Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer will appear on THE TODAY SHOW!

-Jimmy Buffett will appear on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH Andy Cohen!

What we're watching: Find out what's in store from GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER!

Social Butterfly: Lindsay Mendez and Alexander Gemignani join Joshua Henry for a #BigelowFlows version of 'Mr. Snow'

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Chazz Palminteri, who turns 66 today!

Chazz Palminteri (Sonny) wrote and performed his one-man show A Bronx Tale for the first time in 1989 before moving it off-Broadway. Mr. Palminteri went on to write the screenplay and co-star in the screen adaptation of A Bronx Tale alongside Robert De Niro. Mr. Palminteri has more than 55 movies to his credit as an actor, writer, and director, including The Usual Suspects, Bullets Over Broadway (Academy Award nomination), Analyze This, Hurlyburly, Mullholland Falls, Faithful (also written by Mr. Palminteri), A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, Yonkers Joe, Jolene and most recently Legend starring Tom Hardy. Mr. Palminteri has had a recurring role on the hit show "Modern Family" and has starred in "Blue Bloods." Mr. Palminteri directed the HBO series "Oz," Showtime's "Women vs Men," and the feature film Noel.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

