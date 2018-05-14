SOME LIKE IT HOT Musical Adaptation in the Works from Producers Craig Zadan & Neil Meron, Casey Nicholaw to Direct

The Shubert Organization and movie/television/theatre producers Craig Zadan & Neil Meron, fresh off their juggernaut NBC television event "Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE," announced today that they have acquired the coveted rights to adapt Some Like It Hot as an all-new musical for the stage from Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios.

One of the most treasured titles in MGM's library, the 1959 Billy Wilder comedy was named the Funniest American Movie of All Time by the American Film Institute (AFI). In a survey of over 250 international film critics conducted last year by the BBC, it was voted the greatest comedy in film history. Some Like It Hot follows two musicians who witness a mob-connected murder and flee town, disguising themselves as women in an all-female band.

In a joint statement, Philip J. Smith and Robert E. Wankel (on behalf of The Shubert Organization), and Messrs. Zadan and Meron said, "Some Like It Hot is one of the greatest film comedies ever made. We are grateful to MGM for allowing us to tackle the challenge of translating the film's singular energy and magic to the stage."

Jonathan Glickman, President, MGM's Motion Picture Group and Head of Live Stage Theatrical Productions, said "Some Like It Hot is one of the crown jewels of MGM's library. Craig, Neil and the Shubert Organization have assembled a world class creative team and we can't wait to see it on Broadway."

The score is by Tony Award winning songwriters Marc Shaiman (Music & Lyrics) and Scott Wittman (Lyrics). Messrs. Shaiman and Wittman, who earned Tony Awards for their work onHairspray, will soon be represented on the big screen with the hugely anticipated Mary Poppins Returns.

The book is by playwright Matthew Lopez, whose two-part epic The Inheritance, which deals with gay life in the aftermath of the AIDS crisis, recently opened to rave reviews at London's Young Vic.

Some Like It Hot will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, one of the most in-demand director-choreographers in the world, with his production of Dreamgirls playing in London's West End and three shows currently on Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Aladdin and this season's Mean Girls, for which he has just been nominated for Tony Awards for direction and choreography.

Some Like It Hot is the first show to be produced under the previously announced development and production deal between The Shubert Organization and Zadan & Meron. They are delighted to welcome Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt, and the Nederlander Organization to the producing team.

Some Like It Hot is scheduled to premiere on Broadway in 2020.

Casey Nicholaw (Director & Choreographer). Two-time Tony Award winning director- choreographer, Casey Nicholaw's Broadway credits include: The Book of Mormon (Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award winner), Disney's Aladdin (Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award noms.), Tuck Everlasting, Something Rotten (Tony nom.), Elf: The Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone (Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle noms.); Monty Python's Spamalot directed by Mike Nichols (Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle noms. for Best Choreography). Off-Broadway, Casey directed and choreographed Dreamgirls on London's West End, as well as the highly acclaimed New York City Center Encores! productions The Most Happy Fella, Anyone Can Whistle and Follies. Most recently, Casey directed and choreographed the new musical Mean Girls.

Marc Shaiman (Music & Lyrics). Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winning and five-time Oscar nominated lyricist/composer Marc Shaiman has written original songs and scores for a wide range of projects spanning film, TV, and theatre. His film works include When Harry Met Sally, Beaches, City Slickers, Sister Act, The Addams Family, Sleepless in Seattle (Oscar nominee),South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut (Oscar nominee), A Few Good Men, Patch Adams (Oscar nominee), In & Out, The First Wives Club (Oscar nominee), The American President (Oscar nominee), The Bucket List and Hairspray. His stage work includes the Broadway hit Hairspray (Tony Award winner), Fame Becomes Me, The Odd Couple, Catch Me if You Can and most recently Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He is an Emmy winner for co-writing Billy Crystal's Oscar hosting and his ten other Emmy nominations include nods for "Saturday Night Live," Bette Midler's final "Tonight Show" appearance and the NBC musical series "Smash," which he executive produced with Steven Spielberg. He was recently nominated for a Golden Globe for the song "The Star," which he co-wrote with Mariah Carey. Up next for Shaiman is Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to Disney's beloved classic, Mary Poppins.

Scott Wittman (Lyrics) Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award winning lyricist, director, writer, and conceiver, Scott Wittman co-wrote the lyrics for the hit musical Hairspray (Tony, Grammy, Olivier Award winner) with creative partner Marc Shaiman. Wittman also served as an executive producer on the hit film starring John Travolta. Scott was nominated for a Golden Globe, Grammy, and two Emmy Awards for the original songs on NBC's musical drama "Smash." While working on the show, he co- composed music for Jennifer Hudson, Uma Thurman, Bernadette Peters, and Liza Minnelli. Shaiman and Wittman's original score for the Marilyn Monroe musical Bombshell was released by Sony Records. Scott & Marc's Broadway credits include Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, which Scott also directed, Catch Me If You Can (Tony nom. for Best Musical), and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. For Patti LuPone, Scott has created and directed two Broadway shows, three recordings, and three sold-out Carnegie Hall concerts. Off-Broadway, Scott conceived and directed Jukebox Jackie starring Justin Vivian Bond, Cole Escola, Steel Burkhardt, and Bridget Everett at La Mama. He is currently collaborating on Disney's sequel to Mary Poppins for director Rob Marshall.

Matthew Lopez (Book) is the author of The Whipping Man, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Somewhere, Reverberation, The Sentinels and Zoey's Perfect Wedding. His play The Inheritance is currently receiving its world premiere production at London's Young Vic Theatre, directed by Stephen Daldry. He was a staff writer on the HBO series "The Newsroom." He is currently adapting his play The Legend of Georgia McBride as a feature for Jim Parsons' production company and New Regency as well as writing the biopic Dr. Q about the life of brain surgeon Alfredo QuinÞones-Hinojosa for Plan B and Disney.

Craig Zadan & Neil Meron (Producers) are producers of feature films, television and theatre productions. On Broadway, they produced the Tony-winning How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Daniel Radcliffe, John Larroquette) and the Tony-winning Promises, Promises (Sean Hayes, Kristin Chenoweth). They have produced all of the live NBC theatre telecasts including "Jesus Christ Superstar" (John Legend), "The Sound of Music" (Carrie Underwood), "Peter Pan" (Allison Williams), "The Wiz" (Queen Latifah) and "Hairspray" (Jennifer Hudson). They are the first to produce three consecutive Oscar broadcasts in the last sixteen years. They've also produced the Golden Globe nominated tv series "Smash." Their event television movies include "Gypsy" (Bette Midler), "Cinderella" (Whitney Houston, Brandy), "Annie" (Kathy Bates), "Life with Judy Garland" (Judy Davis), "A Raisin in the Sun" (Sean Combs) and the new "Steel Magnolias" (Queen Latifah). Their television broadcasts have accrued 134 Emmy nominations. Their feature films include Hairspray (John Travolta), The Bucket List(Jack Nicholson, Morgan Freeman), Footloose and the Oscar-winning Best Picture Chicago (Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones). Their next original feature film musical will be Hans Christian Andersen written by Stephen Schwartz and David Magee.

The Shubert Organization (Producer). Under the leadership of Philip J. Smith, Chairman, and Robert E. Wankel, President, the Shubert Organization owns 17 Broadway and 6 Off-Broadway theatres, as well as the Forrest in Philadelphia. In its 118-year history, the company has produced and co-produced hundreds of plays and musicals on Broadway, includingAmadeus, Amour, Amy's View, The Blue Room, Cats, City of Angels, The Dance of Death, Dirty Blonde, A Few Good Men, God of Carnage, The Grapes of Wrath, The Heidi Chronicles, Indiscretions, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Nicholas Nickleby, Passion and Sunday in the Park with George. The company is currently represented on Broadway by Anastasia, Angels in America, The Band's Visit, Children of a Lesser God, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Escape to Margaritaville and School of Rock and in London by Casey Nicholaw's production ofDreamgirls. Last year in London the Organization also co-produced The Girls, which will embark on an extensive U.K. tour this summer retitled Calendar Girls the Musical. In addition to its producing activities, the Shubert Organization dedicates considerable energy and resources to a wide range of civic and community causes.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the deepest libraries of premium film and television content as well as the premium pay television network EPIX, which is available throughout the U.S. via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. In addition, MGM has investments in numerous other television channels, digital platforms and interactive ventures and is producing premium short-form content for distribution. For more information, visit www.mgm.com.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

