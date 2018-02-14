WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

1) Brief 2/14: CHESS Opens, WEST SIDE STORY Concert, and More! Vanessa Hudgens, Eden Espinosa, Ana Villafañe and More Will Star in IN THE HEIGHTS at the Kennedy Center
by BWW News Desk - February 13, 2018

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts continues the inaugural season of Broadway Center Stage with In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda's debut Broadway musical with a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Quiara Alegría Hudes. Winner of four 2008 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and Best Score, In the Heightstells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood-a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which ones you leave behind. Presented as a part of Broadway Center Stage, a Kennedy Center-produced series of musicals in semi-staged concerts, In the Heightswill run March 21-25, 2018 in the Eisenhower Theater.. (more...)

2) Brief 2/14: CHESS Opens, WEST SIDE STORY Concert, and More! Photo Coverage: Original Cast Members of THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Take Bows at Reunion Concert
by Walter McBride - February 13, 2018

The 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie was presented last night at The Minskoff Theatre. The concert starred two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts.. (more...)

3) Brief 2/14: CHESS Opens, WEST SIDE STORY Concert, and More! BWW TV: Beat the Drums, 'Cause Here She Comes Again! Go Inside the THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Reunion with Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel & More
by BroadwayWorld TV - February 13, 2018

The fact is: everything yesterday was thoroughly modern once more! The 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie was presented last night at The Minskoff Theatre. The concert starred two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts.. (more...)

4) Brief 2/14: CHESS Opens, WEST SIDE STORY Concert, and More! Photo Coverage: Inside the THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE Reunion After Party
by Walter McBride - February 13, 2018

The 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert benefit celebration of the 2002 Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Thoroughly Modern Millie was presented last night at The Minskoff Theatre. The concert starred two-time Tony Award® winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award® winner Gavin Creel, Tony Award® winner Harriet Harris and other original cast members for a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for The Actors Fund, the human services organization that helps everyone in entertainment and performing arts.. (more...)

5) Brief 2/14: CHESS Opens, WEST SIDE STORY Concert, and More! FREEZE FRAME: Broadway Cools Down- Meet the Cast of FROZEN!
by Walter McBride - February 13, 2018

In just over a week, Frozen will join Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, beginning previews at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and opening Thursday, March 22, 2018.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Michael C. Hall
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-CHESS opens at the Kennedy Center tonight, starring Raul Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, and Karen Olivo!

-Corey Cott, Solea Pfeiffer and more join the National Symphony Orchestra for WEST SIDE STORY in concert in the Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our photos from Second Stage Theatre's 2018 Bowling Classic!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride
See more photos here!

What we're geeking out over: Wayne Brady will return to the cast of KINKY BOOTS March 5-April 26!

What we're watching: Go behind the scenes of FROZEN's sitzprobe featuring new music!

Social Butterfly: Sara Bareilles teased today's big WAITRESS announcement on Twitter. Watch BroadwayWorld to find out who the next leading lady will be!

