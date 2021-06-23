Brian Stokes Mitchell to Host New Streaming Talk Show CROSSOVERS LIVE!

Stellar in association with Atomic Focus Entertainment announced today the launch of a new talk show to livestream exclusively on Steller. Hosted by Tony Award®-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell, "Crossovers Live!" features icons who've made the jump from stage to film, television, or music.

"Crossovers Live!" debuts on Monday, July 26th with Vanessa Williams followed by Marc Shaiman on August 30th, Bernadette Peters on September 27th, Kristin Chenoweth on October 25th, David Hyde Pierce on November 22nd and a special star-studded Holiday Finale on December 20th (finale guests will be announced at a later date).

Stokes says, "With this exciting live format, I can't wait to dig in with these incredible guests to reveal stories and perspectives that will inspire, enlighten and entertain our viewers. The fact that it benefits The Actors Fund makes it doubly special for me."

Cheeky, thought-provoking, and wildly entertaining; iconic artists share stories and elaborate on their transition between different types of stardom. Candid discussions, rare footage and unexpected laughs are just further reasons why "Crossovers Live!" is can't miss entertainment. The six-part series will livestream from New York City and will also be available on video on demand.

Subscription tickets for the six-show series are priced at $49 and include the livestream show along with video on demand access. These tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, June 23. There are also premium Subscription Packages available for purchase. Single tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 30 at 12 AM. For all information on tickets go to crossoverslive.stellartickets.com. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Actors Fund of America.

"Crossovers Live!" is a Stellar Original presentation in association with Atomic Focus Entertainment, the show was created and will be directed by Tom Wiggin, who himself is a crossover artist, having starred on Broadway and on primetime and daytime television.