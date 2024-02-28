Breaking: Jinkx Monsoon Will Play Audrey in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Jinkx Monsoon will make a return to the New York City stage, this time taking on the role of Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors. After making her Broadway debut last year as Matron 'Mama' Morton in Chicago, the actress, vocalist, and two-time “RuPaul's Drag Race” winner will add a new role to her credits, playing Audrey beginning April 2.

Monsoon, who uses "they/them" pronouns out of drag, and "she/her" pronouns in drag, is non-binary, making her the first openly non-binary performer to play the role in this production.

Alongside her will be Corbin Bleu, returning to the role of Seymour, and James Carpinello who will play Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.

Start your engines, @jinkxmonsoon is going Somewhere that’s Green from April 2! #LittleShopNYC pic.twitter.com/gI4cgAoRMU — Little Shop of Horrors (@littleshopnyc) February 28, 2024

"We're so excited to welcome Jinkx to the Little Shop family as Audrey, and James making his return to the New York stage as Orin!” said producer Robert Ahrens. “We can’t wait to see what they create together through these iconic roles, opposite our returning Seymour, Corbin Bleu, who has been a treasured member of this company – both onstage, and behind the scenes.”

"'Little Shop of Horrors' was my favorite movie musical as a kid but Audrey is a role I considered out of the realm of possibility for me. To get to play her in this incredible production is terribly exciting," says Jinkx Monsoon. She adds, "As a drag queen who grew up watching the iconic Ellen Greene performance, I'm thrilled and honored to get to bring Audrey to life in a whole new way that also pays homage to her memorable origins."

BroadwayWorld previously announced that Monsoon will also return to the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton in Chicago this summer. She will play 20 performances only, Thursday, June 27 through Friday, July 12, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Jinkx made her Broadway debut in the role of “Matron ‘Mama' Morton” on Monday, January 16, 2023, making history by becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. Jinkx broke box office records and played to standing room only crowds at the Ambassador Theatre during her first run in the show as “Mama” in 2023.

Jinkx Monsoon is a two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, Broadway breakout star, and soon to be villain on the beloved British sci-fi series Doctor Who coming to Disney+ in 2024. She is an award-winning stage actress, having made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago, won a Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and a the MAC Award for her show The Ginger Snapped.

The current cast of Little Shop features Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, alongside Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Major Attaway, Noel MacNeal, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, and Christine Wanda.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.