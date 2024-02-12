Jinkx Monsoon Will Return to CHICAGO in June

Chicago has announced that actress, vocalist, and two-time “RuPaul's Drag Race” winner Jinkx Monsoon will return in the role of Matron “Mama” Morton for 20 performances only, Thursday, June 27 through Friday, July 12, at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Chicago is Broadway's longest running American musical in Broadway history. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com.

Jinkx Monsoon said, “Most of my life, and my entire artistic career— I have known the roles I would play well, but I also knew the industry was not yet giving actors like me the chance to prove it. Over the last decade, I, and queer artists like myself have been chipping away at the antiquated ideas of gender and performance— leading to my life changing run as Mama Morton in Chicago. During that one 10 week run, I learned so much about my craft and myself— and I cannot wait to take all of that back into this role and show.

I am still just a kid, in shock and awe of this wonderful world I get to be a part of."

Jinkx made her Broadway debut in the role of “Matron ‘Mama' Morton” on Monday, January 16, 2023, making history by becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. Jinkx broke box office records and played to standing room only crowds at the Ambassador Theatre during her first run in the show as “Mama” in 2023.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Eddie Bennett, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Colt Adam Weiss.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Mondays at 7pm, Tuesdays at 7pm, Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm & 7pm.

Dark Thursday 7/4, Added Wednesday 7/3 & 7/10 performances at 2pm & 7pm. Sunday 7/7 at 5pm only.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are available in person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St). Box office hours are Monday through Saturday 10am-8:30pm, Sunday 12pm-7:30pm. Tickets are also available at ChicagoTheMusical.com.