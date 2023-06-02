Brandon Victor Dixon, Maleah Joi Moon & Anna Uzele to Join GALA ON THE GREEN

The Public’s Annual Gala, GALA ON THE GREEN, will take place on Monday, June 12 at The Delacorte Theater during the Free Shakespeare in the Park’s run of HAMLET.

The Public’s Annual Gala, GALA ON THE GREEN, will take place on Monday, June 12 at The Delacorte Theater during the Free Shakespeare in the Park’s run of HAMLET.  

This year’s performances celebrate “the greatest city in the world” under the stars of Central Park. Brandon Victor Dixon and Maleah Joi Moon from The Public's newly announced production of HELL’S KITCHEN (Music and Lyrics by Alicia Keys) will be joining Christopher Jackson and Lin-Manuel Miranda as performers. Anna Uzele (NEW YORK, NEW YORK) is also set perform.

This year's annual event will be hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Jay Meredith Stein, and Reginald Van Lee. The Gala Benefit Committee includes Ursula Burns, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Agnes Gund, Mellody Hobson & George Lucas, Carol Sutton Lewis & William M. Lewis, Jr.,Elyse & Michael Newhouse, Holly Peterson, Paula Scher, Jeffrey Seller, Anna Deavere Smith, and the Alice L. Walton Foundation.

This year, The Public honors Darren Walker, President, and the Ford Foundation, a global philanthropy that has distributed billions of dollars over the last eight decades to reduce inequality in communities worldwide. Walker and the Ford Foundation's ongoing support of The Public enables the theater to continue to produce new work season after season.

The event will also honor Marlla Torres, community member of the Hunts Point Alliance for Children, with The Public's annual Community Leadership Award. Torres serves as the Family & School Partnership Coordinator for LION Charter School, a close partner of Hunts Point Alliance for Children and the Hunts Point Children's Shakespeare Ensemble, and uses her position as both a parent and a community partner to recruit other families and advocate for Hunts Point programming.

The June Gala will kick off with a cocktail hour at 6:00 p.m. in Central Park outside The Delacorte Theater, followed by a three-course dinner beginning at 7:00 p.m. Musical performances will take place throughout cocktails and dinner. In the event of inclement weather on Monday, June 12, the Annual Gala will take place on Tuesday, June 13. Performances of HAMLET will not take place on either evening.

Gala tickets start at $750 and are available by calling 212.539.8634, online at publictheater.org/gala23, or via email at gala@publictheater.org. Proceeds from the Gala will help support The Public's mission of providing a home for artists who give voice to the pressing issues of our time, provide free and affordable access to thousands of New Yorkers with Free Shakespeare in the Park and other groundbreaking works, and strengthen the vital relationship between our artists and audiences.




Recommended For You