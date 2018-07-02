Brandon Victor Dixon Joins NBC's MACY'S 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular

American Authors and Brandon Victor Dixon join the incredible slate of performers for NBC's annual "Macy's 4th of JulyFireworks® Spectacular," which airs Wednesday, July 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) with an hourlong encore presentation at 10 p.m. Dixon will be joined by the iconic Harlem Gospel Choir for a rendition of the patriotic "America the Beautiful."

American Authors and Dixon join the previously announced acts, including Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban, whose performance will feature hitmaker Julia Michaels for a song during his set. NBC's Emmy Award-nominated "American Ninja Warrior's" Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are set to host the broadcast.

The 42nd annual Macy's 4th of July firework display over the East River will feature an incredible pyrotechnic spectacle, igniting the skyline with more than 75,000 shells and making it Macy's largest firework display since the Millennial Celebration in 2000. The incredible show will be accompanied by the West Point Band and GLEE Club and their beautiful renditions of patriotic classics, such as "Stars & Stripes Forever" and "The Star Spangled Banner." In celebration of the 100th anniversary of "God Bless America," the special will also feature an all-new recording of the patriotic classic by Clarkson with the West Point Band and GLEE Club as the backdrop to the show's famed Golden Mile, an array of golden-hued effects for a mile across the river.

The "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular" telecast is a production of Universal Television in association with Macy's. It is produced by Brad Lachman Productions with Lachman serving as executive producer. Bill Bracken is a co-executive producer.

Lachman's credits include a variety of NBC specials, including the "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade," "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" and "NBC's 90th Anniversary Special," in addition to "Michael Bublé's Christmas Special" for five holiday seasons.

About American Authors

American Authors is best known for their three-time certified-platinum song "Best Day of My Life," as well as hits "Believer" and "Go Big or Go Home." "Best Day of My Life" can be heard in a host of commercials, movies, TV shows and video games. Having their debut album, "Oh What a Life," reach gold, over the years American Authors have amassed over 1.2 billion streams. On May 18, the band released their newest single, "Deep Water," and are currently focusing on new music to be released in the coming year. The band has been performing around the world for years, including appearances on NBC's "Today" and at Lollapalooza, SXSW Music Festival, Firefly Music Festival and the 2017 Vans Warped Tour. The band currently consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Zac Barnett, lead guitarist and banjoist James Adam Shelley, bassist Dave Rublin and drummer Matt Sanchez. The four members of American Authors met while attending Berklee College of Music in 2006 and are now based in New York City.

About Brandon Victor Dixon

Brandon Victor Dixon recently starred as Judas Iscariot in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" and can currently be seen as Terry Silver on the Starz hit series "Power." On Broadway, he most recently starred as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." Previous Broadway credits include: Eubie Blake in "Shuffle Along" (Tony Award nomination), Berry Gordy in "Motown The Musical" (Grammy and Drama League Award nominations), and Harpo in "The Color Purple" (Tony Award nomination). National tour: Simba in "The Lion King." Off-Broadway: "F**king A," "Rent" and "The Scottsboro Boys" (Lucille Lortel, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Laurence Olivier Award nominations). Television: "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "One Life to Live," and "The Good Wife." Dixon's debut single, "#WeAre" is currently available for download on iTunes, with all proceeds benefitting YoungNewYorkers.org. Dixon was raised in Maryland, and is a graduate of Columbia University. He is the co-founder of WalkRunFly Productions.

About Harlem Gospel Choir

Performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues, the world famous Harlem Gospel Choir is synonymous with power vocals, glorious sound and infectious energy. For over two decades they have been America's premier gospel choir and have toured the globe thrilling audiences with the inspirational power of black gospel music. Harlem Gospel Choir presents modern gospel classics as performed in the black churches of Harlem today. Harlem Gospel Choir has performed alongside superstars such as Bono, Diana Ross, Pharrell Williams and more. They have performed for three U.S. presidents, two popes and have recorded with Keith Richards, the Chieftains, Andre Rieu and Trace Adkins. They have performed during the NBC Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center as well as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. In January the choir performed with Sam Smith at the 60th Grammy Award ceremony at Madison Square Garden. Harlem Gospel Choir embodies the spirit of American Gospel. Every concert is infectiously enthusiastic; a roller coaster ride of singing and dancing; a gospel celebration! Their harmonious songs of love and hope and inspiration will touch the depths of your soul, lift your spirit, and take your breath away!

