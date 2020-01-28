Box Office For THE MINUTES is Now Open
The box office for Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro on Broadway opened today, Monday, January 27 at 10:00am (ET) at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street).
Performances for The Minutes begin Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Cort Theatre (138 W 48th St) on Broadway, and officially opens on Sunday, March 15, 2020. This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, June 14, 2020.
The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Armie Hammer, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Jeff Still.
With The Minutes, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony-winning director Anna D. Shapiro return to Broadway together for the first time since their Tony-winning sensation August: Osage County. The record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company takes a look at the inner-workings of a city council meeting in the small town of Big Cherry-and the hypocrisy, greed, and ambition that follow. "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. This powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.
Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Anna D. Shapiro are members of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble.
The creative team for The Minutes includes David Zinn (sets), Ana Kuzmanic (costumes), Brian MacDevitt (lights), André Pluess (sound and original music), Tom Watson (hair and wigs) Edward Sobel (dramaturgy) and Caparelliotis Casting (casting).
The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross and Louise Gund with Jayne Baron Sherman, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, Ricardo Hornos, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Emily Dobbs and Jacob Soroken Porter.
