Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Return to Feinstein's/54 Below For Halloween Show

Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker will return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a two-night Halloween engagement, 'Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker: The Graveyard Smash' on October 30 and 31.

The pair return after their sold-out performance, 'Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed To Do A Show On September 6th and Have Been Working On It For Months.'

This new show promises to be 'sinister, depraved, and utterly twisted' as Milligan and Walker give audiences belting and bloodshed.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/bonnie-milligan-natalie-walker-the-graveyard-smash/.

Milligan made her Broadway debut in Head Over Heels as Pamela, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She was the original Pat on the first National Tour of Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway credits include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre), and Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). On television, she had a recurring role as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), and appeared on "Happy!" (Syfy).

Walker most recently appeared in Alice By Heart. Other off-Broadway credits include Puffs (New World Stages) and Nassim (Barrow Street Theatricals). Walker has been seen onstage frequently at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, and Ars Nova, as well as onscreen in TBS' Search Party.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You