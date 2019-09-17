Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Return to Feinstein's/54 Below For Halloween Show
Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker will return to Feinstein's/54 Below for a two-night Halloween engagement, 'Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker: The Graveyard Smash' on October 30 and 31.
The pair return after their sold-out performance, 'Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker Were Always Supposed To Do A Show On September 6th and Have Been Working On It For Months.'
This new show promises to be 'sinister, depraved, and utterly twisted' as Milligan and Walker give audiences belting and bloodshed.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/bonnie-milligan-natalie-walker-the-graveyard-smash/.
Milligan made her Broadway debut in Head Over Heels as Pamela, after originating the role at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She was the original Pat on the first National Tour of Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway credits include God Bless You Mr. Rosewater (Encores!), Gigantic (Vineyard Theatre), and Jasper in Deadland (Prospect Theater). On television, she had a recurring role as Kathryn on "Search Party" (TBS), and appeared on "Happy!" (Syfy).
Walker most recently appeared in Alice By Heart. Other off-Broadway credits include Puffs (New World Stages) and Nassim (Barrow Street Theatricals). Walker has been seen onstage frequently at 54 Below, Joe's Pub, and Ars Nova, as well as onscreen in TBS' Search Party.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Phyllis Newman. The news was shared on social media by her daughter, Amanda Green. Newman was 86 ye... (read more)
Broadway Stage Manager Arthur Gaffin Has Passed Away
BroadwayWorld is saddened to learn that Broadway stage manager, Arthur Gaffin, has passed away.... (read more)
Just In: Cast Announced for Les Miserables West End Return at Sondheim Theatre
Cameron Mackintosh announced today the new cast of Boublil and Schönberg's LES MISERABLES at the newly restored Sondheim Theatre, when the theatre re-... (read more)
Check Out the Map For the BC/EFA Flea Market and Grand Auction
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids annual flea market and grand auction is just one week away! BC/EFA has released the map of tables for this year'... (read more)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman & Warren Carlyle Reunite Ahead of THE MUSIC MAN!
Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill ... (read more)
Broadway Playwrights Sound Off On Cell Phone Use At The Theatre
Social media discourse surrounding the playwright of SLAVE PLAY, Jeremy O. Harris broke out on Twitter after he shared on social media that the produc... (read more)