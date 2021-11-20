Bonnie Marannca to Join SEGAL TALKS to Discuss New Book

The Segal Book Talks series will be joined in conversation by Bonnie Marranca about her new book, Timelines: Writings and Conversations, as part of the Segal Center's Fall 2021 Book Talk Series. Moderated by Frank Hentschker, Director, MESTC, The Graduate Center CUNY.

Bonnie Marranca is the founding publisher and editor of the Obie-Award winning PAJ Publications and PAJ: A Journal of Performance and Art (1976- ). A recipient of the Association for Theatre in Higher Education Excellence in Editing Award for Sustained Achievement, she is the author of Performance Histories, Ecologies of Theatre, and Theatrewritings, which received the George Jean Nathan Award for Dramatic Criticism. She is Professor Emerita of Theatre at The New School/Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts.a??

In Timelines: Writings and Conversations, Bonnie Marranca turns to far-ranging subjects that include the catastrophic imagination, landscape and writing, performance drawing, cultural history, as well as issues of emotion, beauty, and the spiritual in art. Her perspectives on performance, visual arts, media, and drama in the work of Joan Jonas, Caryl Churchill, Raimund Hoghe, Dick Hig­gins, and Meredith Monk highlight the artist in the world and ar­tistic process. Includes personal reflections on the loss of influential artists Carolee Schneemann, Sam Shepard, and Maria Irene Fornes. Published by PAJ Publications, 2021.The book excerpt Writing in the Landscape, courtesy of PAJ Publicationsa??, explores new text and image approaches by Marranca to short-form critical writing.

CLICK HERE for a free download of Marranca's chapter Writing in the Landscape from Timelines: Writings and Conversations-a??published by and courtesy of PAJ Publications, 2021

Segal Talks are free, open access, without ads will be live-streamed in English from Wednesday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons and on the Segal Center Facebook. This program is presented in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College. All SEGAL TALKS are archived on HowlRound, and on the Segal Center YouTube Channel.