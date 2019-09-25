Billy Porter To Direct An Episode Of POSE In Its Third Season

Click Here for More Articles on Pose

Emmy and Tony Award-winner, Billy Porter, is set to make his television directorial debut with an episode of FX's Pose!

According to Variety, Porter, a seasoned theatre director, will take the reigns on an episode in the show's upcoming third season.

Details on which episode Porter will direct and shooting dates are forthcoming.

"I've been directing for 20 years in the theater, and I'm directing an episode of Season 3 myself," Billy told Variety, "I'm trying to be the head b-tch in charge, hunny!"

Billy Porter is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer, composer, actor, playwright and director from Pittsburgh, PA. He currently stars Pray Tell on the FX television series Pose.

He originated the role of 'Lola' in the Broadway hit Kinky Boots, which won him 2013 Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Other theatre: Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon, Five Guys..., Grease, Smokey Joe's..., Dreamgirls, Angels in America,The Merchant of Venice, Radiant Baby, Birdie Blue, Songs for a New World, Ghetto Superstar (one-man show),Topdog/Underdog, King Lear.

As a recording artist, Porter's solo albums include his first CD, Untitled, on A&M records, At the Corner of Broadway + Soul - LIVE on Sh-K-Boom Records, and Billy's Back on Broadway, on Concord Records.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You