Big Apple Circus and Broadway Cares Will Host Pride Night With J. Harrison Ghee

The event will take place on November 22 under the big top at Lincoln Center.

By: Nov. 20, 2024
The Big Apple Circus and Broadway Cares hosts its inaugural ‘Pride Night' on November 22 under the big top at Lincoln Center. This special evening will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and the performing arts, with a portion of the proceeds to be donated to Broadway Cares. 

Tony and Grammy Award-winner J. Harrison Ghee will join under the big top as guest ringmaster for the evening and give remarks ahead of the show. Festivities will include a DJ, themed decor throughout the venue, face-painting stations for guests of all ages, balloon artists, and more.

Guests will also have a chance to indulge in themed food and drinks, including Funfetti popcorn, rainbow cupcakes, pride cocktails, and mocktails. 

Big Apple Circus “Hometown Playground” is performing now through January 5, 2025. For more information, please visit www.bigapplecircus.com. Tickets are available from $55.





