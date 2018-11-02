THE CHER SHOW
Bid to Win Two House Seats to THE CHER SHOW on Broadway, Signed Playbill by Cher & Swag!

Nov. 2, 2018  

Bid to Win Two House Seats to THE CHER SHOW on Broadway, Signed Playbill by Cher & Swag!

Experience the thrill of The Cher Show on Broadway with 2 house seats.

Complete with Cher memorabilia, this experience includes an autographed Playbill by Cher from The Cher Show's run at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, a male Cher Show t-shirt, a female Cher Show t-shirt, a Cher Show baseball hat, and Cher Show tote bag.

Dates

  • Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
    Nov 12, 2018 to Mar 01, 2019
  • Experience blackout dates: Black out dates may apply.

Additional Lot
Details

  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Does not include a meet & greet.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

