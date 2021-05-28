Betty Buckley, Judith Light & More Take Part in The Lavender Effect Virtual Pride Parade

Come celebrate this year's PRIDE live with THE LAVENDER EFFECT® Star-studded Live Virtual Pride Parade which will be broadcast on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 12 noon PST/3p EST here.

This year's Virtual PRIDE Parade's Host & Grand Marshall is Alec Mapa. Mapa's TV and film credits include Ugly Betty, Switched at Birth, Doom Patrol, You Don't Mess with The Zohan and Connie and Carla. He lives in Los Angeles with his husband Jamison and Son Zion.

The Virtual Pride Parade will launch Pride Month and benefit THE LAVENDER EFFECT's mission to Advance the Future of LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture. While many local Pride celebrations again are being canceled or modified this year due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, many members of the community will not be able to gather in person, so this live virtual event will safely bring the LGBTQ+ community together from across the nation to celebrate Pride.

This year marks the 51st Anniversary of the first PRIDE marches across the nation in June 1970, commemorating the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, and protesting for LGBTQ+ equality.

THE LAVENDER EFFECT has another stellar roster of some of the most well-known LGBTQ+ celebrities and allies, non-profits, and activists from around the globe, to help to bring the community together including:

Lily Tomlin (Tony, Emmy and Grammy Winner; Grace & Frankie; 9 to 5)

Judith Light (Tony & Emmy Winner, The Politician, Transparent, Who's The Boss)

Betty Buckley (Tony Award winner for Cats, Eight is Enough)

Kathryn Hahn (Wanda Vision; Bad Moms)

Sally Kirkland (Golden Globe Winner for Anna)

Doug Spearman (Noah's Ark)

Alexandra Billings (Transparent)

Bruce Vilanch (Emmy Winner; comedian writer/actor)

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph & "Lolly" (Emmy Winner, Sesame Street)

Michael Musto (journalist)

Jason Stuart (Smothered; comedian)

Maria Gentile (IheartRadio - What's The Story With Maria)

Drew Droege (Heathers)

Kay Sedia (AJ and the Queen; Chico's Angels)

Mel England (Best Day Ever)

Charles Busch (Drama Desk Award-winning Playwright & Actor)

Honey West (Proven Innocent)

Miss Barbie Q (Leave it on the Dance Floor, Honey)

Bill Sive (Gay Elder Circle)

Rita Gonzales (Out Agenda)

Cynthia Ruffin (Colors Youth Counseling)

EVan Wolfson (Freedom to Marry)

Gail Rolf (Project 10 & Friends of Project 10)

Harold Kameya & Family (PFLAG Los Angeles)

Lorri Jean from (LA LGBT Center)

Kathy Godwin (PFLAG National)

Lauren Meister (Mayor Pro Tempore, City of West Hollywood)

Sepi Shyne (Councilmember, City of West Hollywood)

John Erickson (Councilmember, City of West Hollywood)

Rabbi Denise Eger (Congregation Kol Ami)

Richard Ayoub (Project Angel Food)

Richard Zaldivar (The Wall Las Memorias Project)

Ron Galperin (City Controller, The City of Los Angeles)

Wayne Besen (Truth Wins Out)

Bamby Salcedo (Trans Latina Coalition)

Kat Kramer (THE LAVENDER EFFECT)

Sheena Metal (THE LAVENDER EFFECT)

Andy Sacher (THE LAVENDER EFFECT)

Dr. Steve Krantz (THE LAVENDER EFFECT)