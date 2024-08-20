Beowulf Boritt, Jeff Mahshie, and More Join Creative Team For LEFT ON TENTH on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Left on Tenth has announced the full creative team for the new Broadway play. The production is set to begin performances at The James Earl Jones Theatre on September 26, with its official opening on October 23. As previously announced, Left on Tenth will be produced by Daryl Roth and directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers).

The production will feature scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and Itohan Edoloyi, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, wig design by Michael Buonincontro, and animal training by Special Tony Award honoree William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc.

Left on Tenth will star Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife”) and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher (“Grace and Frankie”) as Delia and Peter, respectively, alongside Peter Francis James (Funny Girl) and Kate MacCluggage (The 39 Steps). Joining the cast are Dulcé and Charlie, two rescue dogs, portraying Honey and Charlotte, respectively.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Telecharge.com, via phone at (212) 239-6200, or by visiting LeftOnTenthBroadway.com.

Left on Tenth will hold performances Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings with a special schedule that includes four matinees throughout the week on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. A full performance schedule can be found HERE.

Performances are set to begin on Thursday, September 26, with an opening night set for Wednesday, October 23.

Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.

Biographies

Beowulf Boritt has designed for 31 Broadway productions including the Tony Award-winning sets for New York, New York and Act One and the Tony-nominated sets for The Scottsboro Boys, POTUS, Therese Raquin, and Flying Over Sunset. Also on Broadway: The Piano Lesson, Ohio State Murders. The Old Man and the Pool, Come From Away, Freestyle Love Supreme, Be More Chill, The New One, Bernhardt/Hamlet, Harmony, Meteor Shower, A Bronx Tale, Prince Of Broadway, Hand To God, Sondheim On Sondheim, …Spelling Bee , LoveMusik, Rock Of Ages, Chaplin, On The Town (’14), Sunday In the Park… (’17), Bronx Bombers, Grace, and The Two And Only. 100 Off-Broadway shows include Shakespeare in the Park (Hamlet, Much Ado, Merry Wives,Coriolanus), The Last Five Years, The Connector, Fiddler On The Roof (in Yiddish), Sleepwalk With Me, and Miss Julie. He has designed for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and designed around the world in England, Russia, China, Australia, and Japan. He received a 2007 OBIE Award for sustained excellence. Author: Transforming Space Over Time, about Broadway set design. Founder of The 1/52 Project which provides grants to early career designers from historically excluded groups.

Jeff Mahshie. Broadway: Kiss Me Kate, She Loves Me (Tony and Drama Desk Nominations, OC Award), The Terms of My Surrender, Next To Normal, The Little Dog Laughed. Off-Broadway: Dial M for Murder, Bob & Carole & Ted & Alice (Drama Desk & Outer Critics Nominations), Good For Otto, Evening at the Talkhouse, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin, Laughing Wild, Marie and Bruce, Giant, The Kid, The Corn is Green, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Next to Normal, Becky Shaw, The Little Dog Laughed, The Scene, Show People, Privilege, HurlyBurly (Drama Desk Nomination). Follow @jeffmahshie.

Ken Billington has over 100 Broadway shows to his credit, including the original Sweeney Todd, New York, New York, Waitress, Sunday in the Park with George (2008 & 2017), Act One, The Scottsboro Boys, The Drowsy Chaperone, White Christmas, and Footloose, to name a few. His Tony Award-winning lighting for Chicago has been seen worldwide. Other Projects: Hugh Jackman in Concert, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Fantasmic! at Disneyland, architectural lighting for Broadway’s Majestic Theatre, 54 Below, and his award winning work on NYC’s Tavern on the Green. Ken is a member of the Theatre Hall of Fame.



Itohan Edoloyi. Broadway debut. Itohan designs for theatre, dance, music performances and installations. She has worked nationally and internationally at venues such as: Lincoln Center, The Shed, Little Island, Joyce Theater, Transit Festival in Belgium, Espace Libre, Guggenheim Museum, The Momentary, Conjunto Santander de Artes Escénicas, REDCAT & Walker Arts Center. Itohan has co-curated The Social Sculpture Project at Lincoln Center and is the curator for InLight Collective. She also associate designed Trouble in Mind (Broadway) & We’re Gonna Die (Second Stage). Awards: Lilly Award, Gilbert V. Hemsley Lighting. itohanedoloyi.com

Jill BC Du Boff. Broadway: Mother Play, Summer 1976, Derren Brown: Secret, The Heidi Chronicles, Hand to God, Disgraced, Picnic, Wit, Other Desert Cities, Good People, Bill Maher: Victory... Off-Broadway: Lincoln Center, MTC, Atlantic, Vineyard, MCC, Playwrights, The Public, Second Stage, NYTW, Signature, Clubbed Thumb. Podcasts: RadioLab, The New York Radio Hour, many shows for Marvel. Drama Desk, Henry Hewes nominations. Awards; Ruth Morley Design Award, Obie, Lilly. Head of Sound Design at Yale/DGSD.

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. An award winning multi-disciplinary designer for theatre, dance, opera, musicals, music performances, installation, immersiveexperiences and digital productions. As a designer, Jeanette aims to create a visual environment that is organically integrated into the landscape and language of the production. NY Times described her designs as “clever” and “inventive”. Broadway: Macbeth; Off-Broadway: The Connector (MCC, Lortel & Drama Desk Nominations); Elyria (Atlantic Theater Company), Suicide Forest (MA-YI Theater Company), Relevance (MCC, Lortel nomination), Ludic Proxy(PlayCo.) Informed Consent (Primary Stages), Paris Commune (BAM), How Much is Enough (St. Ann’s Warehouse); Theatre Regional: The Lehman Trilogyand Top Girls (The Huntington), True West (People’s Light) ONCE (Arden Theatre Company), In the Wake (Profile Theatre); Other: Nevermore Park: Home of Flyboy (immersive environment inspired by artist Hebru Brantley), 9000 Paper Balloons (digital performance & live at Japan Society), The Crossing (dance, digital performance, The Kitchen at Queenslab), SWELL (digital opera, HERE Arts Center). NEA/TCG Career Development Program recipient. Instagram: @jeanette_yew | www.jeanetteyew.com

Michael Buonincontro. Designer & Stylist for Film/Stage: Sirens, The Bride!, History of Sound, Something from Tiffany’s, Worth, The Other Two, Pretty LittleLiars, BULL, Westworld, Lady in the Lake, Moulin Rouge! (Broadway, US Tour, Germany, Australia) Phantom of the Opera, Dial M for Murder, Dead Man Walking, American Dreams, Impressario, Little Women, L’Incoronazione DiPoppea, Grapes of Wrath, Noli Me Tangere, Grease, Hair, A Chorus Line, CATS, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, My Fair Lady.

William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc. 2011 Tony® Honoree for Excellence in Theatre. BROADWAY: 27 Broadway shows, from Annie (1977) to The Ferryman (2018). Animal Director for the new musical Because of Winn Dixie. Credits include hundreds of Off-Broadway, regional, national tours, television shows, and movies. Author of BROADWAY TAILS. Thrilled to be working with Susan Stroman again. Dulce and Charlie are rescue dogs. Follow us on Facebook; William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, Instagram; berlonitheatricalanimals and www.theatricalanimals.com