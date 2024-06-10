Benj Pasek and Justin Paul to Write Songs for Dr. Seuss Animated Film OH, THE PLACES YOU'LL GO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Deadline has reported that Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be writing new songs for the upcoming animated film Oh, the Places You’ll Go! based on the Dr. Seuss classic.

Pasek and Paul are the Tony Award-winning songwriters behind such shows as Dear Evan Hansen, Dogfight, and A Christmas Story. For the screen, they wrote songs for La La Land, The Greatest Showman, and Spirited. They also contributed new songs for Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Snow White starring Rachel Zegler.

The film already has theatrical roots in director Jon M. Chu, who is helming the forthcoming Wicked films. Chu has been attached to the film since late 2021, which will be "a globetrotting animated musical following a young adventurer as they journey through the joys and heartaches, and the peaks and valleys, of life."

Deadline also reports that Jill Culton has joined Chu in the directing chair for the Dr. Seuss film, which will be distributed by Warner Bros Picture Animation and is a co-production of Dr. Seuss Enteprises and Bad Robot.

Culton has an extensive background in animation, having previously worked at Pixar as a story artist on such films as Toy Story, Toy Story 2, and Monsters, Inc. She later moved to Sony Pictures Animation and made her directorial debut with Open Season. More recently, she wrote and directed the DreamWorks animated feature Abominable.