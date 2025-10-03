Benefit Presentation of TENNESSEE WILLIAMS: PORTRAIT OF A GAY ICON Comes to the Jerry Orbach Theatre In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John Stillwaggon and Carolyn Dellinger will return to the stage in a special private presentation of Bernard J. Taylor’s Tennessee Williams: Portrait of a Gay Icon on Monday, November 3, 2025, at the Jerry Orbach Theatre (210 West 50th Street).

Doors will open at noon, with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m. The event is produced by Jay Michaels Global Communications, LLC, and will benefit the Emergency Fund of Save the Children, while also honoring the 50th anniversary of the American Theatre of Actors, where the play made its original New York debut.

Taylor’s play, which explores the private life of one of America’s greatest dramatists, has been performed nationally to acclaim and enjoyed sold-out runs at the American Theatre of Actors and later in the United Kingdom. This final presentation will honor Taylor’s legacy and raise funds for children in need worldwide.

In Tennessee Williams: Portrait of a Gay Icon, the playwright is seen in conversation with “old friends” at home, gradually slipping into inebriation as he delivers candid reflections on love and abuse, the cruelty of his father, his relationship with his sister, and his lifelong struggles and triumphs in the theater. The work offers an unflinching look at Williams’ inner world, framed with wit, heartbreak, and theatricality.

Bernard J. Taylor’s career spanned more than a dozen countries with over 100 productions of his plays and musicals. His works were chronicled in the Encyclopedia of Film and Stage Music, and in 2013, he was named an Honorary Fellow of the Victoria College of Music and Drama for his contributions to the performing arts. In San Antonio, six productions of his stage works between 2015 and 2017 earned a total of eleven ATAC Awards.

Admission to the event is free, with donations encouraged to benefit the Emergency Fund of Save the Children.