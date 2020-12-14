Ben Vereen, Lillias White, George Abud, Robert Creighton and More to Take Part in The York Theatre Company's HOLIDAY GALA

Haul out the holly! The York Theatre Company and Riki Kane Larimer will present the special holiday benefit cabaret Broadway's Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein with Master of Ceremonies Gerry McIntyre, York's Associate Artistic Director. Under the direction of MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the evening will feature performers from the York's recent cabaret series, which included Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White, cabaret and York stalwart Klea Blackhurst, and Broadway veterans George Abud, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White. Special guests will include Jeremy Benton, Kylie and Kaydin Kuioka, Cheryl Stern, Haley Swindal, The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina) featuring Donna McKechnie, legendary songwriting team Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire with the premiere of a new holiday song, and more! Video Editor is Matthew Gurren and Audio Engineer is Dan Gonko. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the ongoing programs of The York Theatre Company. The one-night only virtual event is set for Monday, December 21, 2020 at 7:00PM.

Suggested donation levels are:

$30-$99: Elf Level: Contributor

$30 or more to their final fundraiser of the year and you'll receive the private link to The Holiday Gala.

$100-$499: Reindeer Level: Donor

Receive the link to The Holiday Gala,

PLUS be a guest at a pre-show group Zoom Happy Hour with the cabaret artist of your choice: choose to spend your time with Alton Fitzgerald White, Lee Roy Reams, Karen Mason, George Abud, Klea Blackhurst or Robert Creighton.

Zoom Happy Hour begins at 6:00pm on Monday, December 21.

$500-$999: Rudolph Level: Supporting Producer

ALL previous benefits,

PLUS a Gala link to share with one other household,

PLUS appropriate billing in the opening credits of the Gala

AND in the new donor recognition display in the York lobby.

$1000-$2499: Mrs. Claus Level: Associate Producer

ALL previous benefits,

PLUS Gala links to share with TWO other households,

PLUS appropriate billing in the opening credits of the Gala

AND in the new donor recognition display in the York lobby.

$2500+: Santa Claus Level: Co-Producer

ALL previous benefits,

PLUS Gala links to share with FOUR other households,

PLUS appropriate billing in the opening credits of the Gala

AND in the new donor recognition display in the York lobby.

Here is a link to a sneak peek video:

For further details and to purchase tickets, visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/store/34375/alldonations/35398

"All of us at the York Theatre have been delighted to share our cabaret series, Broadway's Great American Songbook," stated James Morgan, York Producing Artistic Director. "And, just in time for the holiday season, we're excited to bring you The Holiday Gala, offering a few perks to make this evening even more special." He added, "working with Michael Feinstein, Barry Kleinbort, and Riki Kane Larimer to make it happen has been a real delight-and this lineup of performers will absolutely blow you away. All sorts of people have talked about how this series sets the gold standard for pandemic programming, and I agree...it looks and sounds spectacular. And those performers! Please join us for this special evening of holiday cheer."

Producer Riki Kane Larimer shared, "We are thrilled to have gathered Broadway's best to share the Great American Broadway canon of music on this virtual platform. The York's Cabaret Series has been a successful virtual entertainment event!"

"The impressive array of artists spans the last five decades of Broadway and Off-Broadway musical theater, performing songs both famous and rare, composed by the greatest songwriters this country has ever produced," said director Barry Kleinbort. "Every single performer has been nothing less than a joy to work with as well as blessedly flexible when working under these unusually modified circumstances. A pro, every single one!"