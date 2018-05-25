Ben Fankhauser, Arielle Jacobs, and More Join Broadway Sings Kelly Clarkson

Broadway favorites including Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), Adam Kaplan (A Bronx Tale), and Anthony Lee Medina (Hamilton) join the lineup for the 16th installment of the acclaimed Broadway Sings concert series, Broadway Sings Kelly Clarkson, onJune 18. Cast members from Broadway shows including Hamilton, Frozen, Waitress, and Great Comet will sing completely new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra playing original orchestrations of her music.

Also featured in the lineup are Gerard Canonico (Groundhog Day), Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Mia Gentile (Kinky Boots), Emma Hunton (Next to Normal), Frankie James Grande (Rock of Ages), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Eric Michael Krop(Godspell), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Kyle Taylor Parker (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture), andLauren Ashley Zakrin (Great Comet).

The concert will give tribute to this versatile artist and her extensive repertoire, including "A Moment Like This", "Because of You", "Breakaway", and "Miss Independent". The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Kelly Clarkson has sold over 25 million worldwide and has scored 100 number ones on the Billboard charts, also becoming the first to top each of the pop, adult contemporary, adult pop, country, and dance charts. She has won four American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and three Grammy Awards.

Broadway Sings Kelly Clarkson, produced and directed by Corey Mach (Invisible Thread, Wicked), will celebrate the talent and success of this iconic singer. Previous artists honored in the series include Adele, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Sara Bareilles, and Rihanna. More information about the series can be found online on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit http://highlineballroom.com. Highline Ballroom is located at 431 W 16th Street. Tickets are $30 or $20 with a student ID (at the door only). VIP tickets are also available for $65. All seats are first come, first served, in which there is a $10 minimum. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You