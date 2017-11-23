Before the Thanksgiving Day Parade Passes By... Who to Watch on Which Channel!

This Thanksgiving, a magical march returns to the streets of New York City and to homes across the U.S. as the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® kicks-off the holiday season with its signature spectacle of wonder. The streets of Manhattan will come alive at the sound of "Let's Have A Parade!" Ready to spread holiday cheer, the annual procession is sure to delight more than 3.5 million spectators and more than 50 million viewers nationwide with its traditional merriment.

Since the first march in November of 1924, the Macy's Parade has captivated audiences and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season. For the 91st edition, the line-up will feature 17 giant character balloons; 28 legacy balloons, balloonicles, balloonheads and trycaloons; 26 floats; 1,100 cheerleaders and dancers; more than 1,000 clowns; 12 marching bands and 6 performance groups.

The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. from 77th Street and Central Park West. The procession will march to Columbus Circle, turn onto Central Park South and march down 6th Avenue/Avenue of the Americas. At 34th Street, the Parade will make its final turn west and end at 7th Avenue in front of Macy's Herald Square. "A Holiday Treat for Children Everywhere" has been the guiding motto of this annual tradition for more than nine decades and is the mandate that continues to this day. From the very first Parade to this year's spectacle, Macy's own employees along with their friends and family have gathered together to give the nation a perfect holiday gift, and now it's time for another dazzling celebration. In 5,4,3,2,1... Let's Have A Parade!

The festivities will be featured both on NBC and CBS, each providing performances from different Broadway companies. Before the parade passes by, check out a roundup of what to watch, where and when, below!

THE 91ST ANNUAL MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON NBC

9 AM- Noon in all time zones

Watch the excitement unfold, the TODAY Show's Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker will host the three-hour broadcast. In addition, Telemundo will simulcast the Parade in Spanish with the event hosted by stars Carlos Ponce, Jessica Carrillo and Karim Mendiburu.

The casts of Broadway's ANASTASIA, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - THE BROADWAY MUSICAL and the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square.

The star power on Parade will once again feature some of the nation's most riveting performers. Taking to the streets of New York City on board one of Macy's signature floating stages, and thrilling the nation with their performances at Herald Square will be Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr, 98 Degrees, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sabrina Carpenter, Andra Day & Common, Sara Evans, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Flo Rida, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Nicky Jam, Wyclef Jean, Bravo's Top Chef stars Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio, Dustin Lynch, Miss America 2018 Cara Mund, and the cast & Muppets of Sesame Street, Bebe Rexha, Smokey Robinson, Jojo Siwa and more.

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS

9AM-Noon, live ET

8AM-11AM, live CT

7AM-10AM, live MT

9AM-Noon, delayed PT

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS, featuring a performance by GRAMMY® Award nominated recording artist Kelsea Ballerini, will be anchored by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT host KEVIN FRAZIER and correspondent Keltie Knight, live from New York City Thursday, Nov. 23 on the CBSTelevision Network.



A CBS Thanksgiving tradition in its 57th year, the special will feature portions of the 91st Annual MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE live from New York City. Additional performances during the parade will include the casts of the Broadway hit musicals COME FROM AWAY and WAITRESS featuring GRAMMY® Award winner Jason Mraz.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles