Baryshnikov Arts Unveils 2024 Spring Residency Artists

Baryshnikov Arts has revealed its 2024 Spring Residency Artists. Baryshnikov Arts residencies provide space and support to artists for creative investigation in all performing arts disciplines: dance, music, theater, multimedia, performance art, or any combination thereof. Each year, Baryshnikov Arts hosts over 20 artists in residence at its Center in NYC, with support that can include use of Baryshnikov Arts' studios and theaters, work-in-progress showings, artist honoraria, and technical and administrative services. Baryshnikov Arts residencies provide pressure-free conditions to artists, who are encouraged to focus on a specific project without the expectation of delivering a finished product. For more information, visit https://baryshnikovarts.org/nyc-arts/residency-artists/.

This year, Baryshnikov Arts welcomes the following artists to its NYC Center for the 2024 Spring Residencies: J. Mae Barizo, Kevin Carillo, Imani Gaudin & Jakob Vitale, John Glover, Dorchel Haqq, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Tomislav Nevistic, Solange Rodrigues, James Whiteside, and the little OPERA theatre of ny. Additionally, in collaboration with its residency partners, the following join the roster of 2024 Spring residency artists: Baye & Asa, Kyle Marshall, and Celia Rowlson-Hall as a part of the Baryshnikov Arts Fellowship at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park; Netta Yershalmy in partnership with the Bogliasco Foundation; and Chanel DaSilva and James Gregg in partnership with the Princess Grace Foundation.

About the Artists

J. Mae Barizo is an author, musician and multidisciplinary artist who works at the intersection of poetics, performance, and decoloniality. Barizo holds an MA in performance from Mannes School of Music and an MFA from Bennington College. The author of two books, The Cumulus Effect and Tender Machines, her work-which often navigates links between geography and memory-has been anthologized by W.W. Norton, Atelier Editions, and Harvard University Press. She is the inaugural recipient of Opera America's IDEA residency, given to artists who have the potential to shape the future of opera. This season, her work will be premiered at Long Beach Opera and the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. DRIFT, a climate opera (written with composer Alyssa Weinberg) is in development at National Opera Center. A classically-trained musician and a champion of cross-genre work, she has collaborated with artists such as Beyoncé, John Legend, Mark Morris, and the American String Quartet. She has taught writing and transdisciplinary studies at Pratt Institute, Eugene Lang College, and Parsons School of Design and is currently on the MFA faculty at The New School.

Baye & Asa is a company creating movement art projects directed & choreographed by Amadi 'Baye' Washington & Sam 'Asa' Pratt. They grew up together in New York City, and that shared educational history is the mother of their work. Hip Hop & African dance languages are the foundation of their technique. The rhythms of these techniques inform the way they energetically confront contemporary dance, theater, and film. They've presented their work at The Joyce Theater, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, Pioneer Works, The 92nd Street Y, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Jacob's Pillow, ODC, Blacklight Summit, and Battery Dance Festival. They were selected as one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" for 2022 and are recipients of Dance Magazine's 2023 Harkness Promise Award. Their film work has won numerous awards and has been presented internationally. Baye & Asa have works currently touring with BODYTRAFFIC and the Martha Graham Dance Company, and in the coming year they'll be creating new commissions for Alvin Ailey II, Baryshnikov Arts Center, and The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Kevin Carillo is a theater director/choreographer based in NYC. For his graduate thesis at Columbia University, he conceived figaro/faggots, a new opera-theater hybrid work with music by W.A Mozart and text by Larry Kramer. In June of 2023, the company of figaro/faggots performed for Larry Kramer's Memorial at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Carillo was commissioned by the NYC AIDS Memorial to create a new site-specific work for World AIDS Day 2023. He is Co-Director of the MCC Theater Youth Company Performance Lab, where he devises an annual production with NYC teens. In March 2024, he will co-direct a concert of Laura Nyro music starring Judy Kuhn at the 92NY. As an educator, he designs and manages Emergent Artist Initiative programming at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. He has been awarded a William R. Kenan, Jr. Fellowship at Lincoln Center and the 2019 Director Assistantship at Williamstown Theater Festival. Carillo apprenticed with Ivo van Hove and Jan Versweyveld at Internationaal Theater Amsterdam. He has a BFA in Drama from University of North Carolina School of the Arts (Kenan Excellence Award) and an MFA in Theatre Directing from Columbia University under the guidance of Anne Bogart, Brian Kulick, and Katie Mitchell.

Chanel DaSilva is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of MOVE|NYC| - an arts and social justice organization - as well as a choreographer & director. DaSilva graduated with her BFA from The Juilliard School and joined the Trey McIntyre Project. She was featured on the cover of Dance Magazine and toured throughout Asia during her time with TMP. DaSilva later joined Lar Lubovitch Dance Company. In 2016, DaSilva began her choreographic career making work for educational artistic institutions and later choreographed for Gibney Company. After being named a 2020 Joffrey Ballet Winning Works Competition participant, DaSilva choreographed works for The Joffrey Ballet, American Repertory Theater, The Juilliard School, Parsons Dance Company, Ballet Memphis, Dallas Black Dance Theater, Booker T. Washington High School, and Festival Ballet Providence. DaSilva has led workshops and seminars at The Juilliard School, SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance, Harvard University, New York University, The Scottish Ballet, and Ballet Hispanico. She has received awards for her work including the Martha Hill Dance Fund Mid-Career Award, a Princess Grace Award, and the Martha Hill Prize. She is a National YoungArts Winner, was named a Presidential Scholar in the Arts, and was featured on a 2004 PBS Documentary. In 2019 DaSilva received an IRNE nomination for Best Choreography for The Black Clown, which premiered at American Repertory Theater.

Imani Gaudin and Jakob Vitale are a New York City-based performing arts duo, merging their distinct talents into a mesmerizing collaboration of movement and graffiti art. Both are proud graduates of Purchase College with BFAs in dance and visual arts. Gaudin's years of dedication to mastering various styles of movement, coupled with an innate ability to turn movement structures into choreography, have earned her recognition in the dance community. Vitale, on the other hand, is a visionary visual artist renowned for his complex scenes, allegories, and narrations on urban environments of New York City and Los Angeles. Together, their synergy creates a unique sensory experience, where the movement of dance and graffiti harmonize, bringing to life narratives that transcend the boundaries of traditional art forms. Their collaborative performances captivate audiences, sparking conversations about the fusion of movement and visual art. With their innovative approach to artistic expression, Imani Gaudin and Jakob Vitale continue to push boundaries and inspire audiences with their dynamic collaborations.

John Glover is described as "an unabashedly expressive composer," (New Yorker) and has created music for concert, opera, dance, and theater. He has received commissions from organizations including Houston Grand Opera, American Composers Orchestra, On Site Opera, The New York Youth Symphony, Washington National Opera, Ensemble Echappe, Milwaukee Opera Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Mirror Visions Ensemble, Del Sol String Quartet, Amber Sloan Dance, Crossman Dans(c)e, Ensemble Meme, String Noise, and the Five Boroughs Music Festival. His work has been presented in venues ranging from Rockwood Music Hall to Carnegie Hall, The Invisible Dog to the Rothko Chapel. In addition to his work as a composer, Glover serves as the Director of Artistic Planning for Kaufman Music Center in New York City. Upcoming premieres include the orchestra song cycle Right Now with frequent collaborator librettist Kelley Rourke. Right Now was commissioned by the American Composers Orchestra, featuring soloists Chrystal E. Williams and Felippe Hostins as part of Carnegie Hall's 2023/24 Weimar Festival.

James Gregg was born in Colorado, raised in Oklahoma and is now a Los Angeles-based dancer and choreographer. Gregg was the recipient of the 2015 Princess Grace Choreography Fellowship Award, winner of Ballet Austin's 2014 New American talent choreographic competition, a finalist in Milwaukee Ballet's 2013 Genesis Choreographic competition, and in 2011 the winner of the International Choreographic Competition at Festival des Arts de Saint Sauveur. Gregg's work has been performed by Edmonton Ballet, Groundworks Dance Company, Bodytraffic, Whim W'Him, Cirque du Soleil, Danceworks Chicago, Dark Circles Contemporary Dance, Ballet X, Northwest Dance Project, Springboard Danse Project Montreal, and River North Dance Company, Point Park University, and Western Michigan University. James has danced with Aszure & Artists, Rubberband Dance Group, Bodytraffic, BJM Danse, and River North Dance Chicago. He has performed the works of Barak Marshall, Crystal Pite, Mia Michaels, Gustavo Ramirez, Rodrigo Pedernieras, Frank Chauves, Danny Ezralow, Mauro Bigonzetti, Annabelle Lopez-Ochoa, and Cayetano Soto.

Dorchel Haqq, raised in Harlem, began to embody history at Dance Theater of Harlem. With experience from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Performing Arts then later at the Conservatory of Dance at Purchase College SUNY, Haqq initiated her discovery of the body as a political statement. While studying at Purchase College, Haqq's education expanded at Korea National School of the Arts. Dorchel has worked in collaboration with Johannes Wieland, Stefanie Batten Bland, Maxine Doyle, Loni Landon, Sidra Bell, and Kayla Farrish. Haqq explores fantasy and abstracts the echo of transgenerational trauma in her body of culture through film, sound exploration, and object investigation. Haqq is a Springboard-curated recipient of the Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation Founder's Residency and a City Artist Corps Grant recipient. Along with being an adjunct lecturer at Purchase College, Dorchel has performed with A.I.M by Kyle Abraham and in Punchdrunk's Sleep No More, Shanghai. Haqq is expanding her research in 2024 as an artist in residence at the Center for Performance Research.

Keerati Jinakunwiphat, originally from Chicago, IL., received her BFA from the Conservatory of Dance at SUNY Purchase and was a recipient of the Adopt-A- Dancer Scholarship. She has additionally studied at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, San Francisco Conservatory of Dance, and Springboard Danse Montreal. She has worked with and performed works of artists such as Kyle Abraham, Nicole von Arx, Trisha Brown, Jasmine Ellis, Hannah Garner, Shannon Gillen, Andrea Miller, Paul Singh, Kevin Wynn, and Doug Varone. Keerati began working with A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham in 2016. She has additionally assisted Kyle Abraham in new commissioned work for New York City Ballet and Paul Taylor Dance Company. As a freelance choreographer, Keerati has presented her own choreographic works at the American Dance Guild Festival, Battery Dance Festival, Dance Gallery Festival, the Joyce Theater, New Victory Theater, MASS MoCA, Lincoln Center, Works & Process at the Guggenheim, and more. She has been commissioned to set and create works on the Evanston Dance Ensemble, the Martha Graham School, SUNY Purchase College Conservatory of Dance, A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham, Houston Contemporary Dance Company, New England Ballet Theatre, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company, Bang On A Can, Princeton University, PARA.MAR Dance Theatre, Whim W'him Seattle Contemporary Dance, New York Choreographic Institute, and Rutgers University. Keerati has graced the cover as one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" in 2021. In 2023, she had the honor of becoming the first Asian American woman to be commissioned to choreograph for the New York City Ballet. Additionally, Keerati has been awarded with the Jadin Wong Fellowship Artist of Exceptional Merit by the Asian American Arts Alliance and is a 2023 Princess Grace Award winner in choreography.

the little OPERA theater of ny (LOTNY) is a chamber opera company that was founded in 2004. Its most recent production was the 2019 NY premiere of Benjamin Britten's Owen Wingrave at the GK Arts Center in DUMBO. Prior productions include the NY premiere of J.A. Hasse's Piramo e Tisbe, which was described as "superbly smart and affecting" by Parterre and "fit for a king" by ConcertoNet. The 2017 New York premiere of Carlisle Floyd's Prince of Players was widely praised, and described by the New York Times as "well made and stylish." Other recent productions include Chevalier de Saint-George's L'Amant Anonyme, which was heralded as "an exercise in restrained beauty;" and the 2014 production of Carlisle Floyd's Slow Dusk & Markheim was warmly received, described as "ambitious and rewarding" by Opera News. Past seasons have included Rossini's Opportunity Makes the Thief, a production that Opera News called a "lively and enlightening contribution... to New York City's operatic life"; Gluck's 1760 comic opera, The Reformed Drunkard; and a double bill entitled Travelers, which included two rarities by Gustav Holst (The Wandering Scholar and Sāvitri). A "Critic's Pick" in The New Yorker and New York Times, Travelers garnered critical praise. New York Times commended the opera's "delicate balance of grandeur and intimacy." In 2011, LOTNY presented the New York stage premiere of Mozart's youthful opera, Mitridate, re di Ponto to sold-out houses, and received widespread press coverage. Work with living composers include the production of Inessa Zaretsky's Man in a Black Coat as part of Target Margin's Last Futurist Lab at The Bushwick Starr. Concert presentations have included: This Little Light of Mine: The Stories of Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price created by and featuring Adrienne Danrich presented at Merkin Concert Hall, Make Believe: A tribute to Jerome Kern, and The Bohemians both presented at Socrates Sculpture Park.

Kyle Marshall is a choreographer, performer, teacher, and artistic director of Kyle Marshall Choreography (KMC), a dance company that sees the dancing body as a container of history, an igniter of social reform, and a site of celebration. Since its inception in 2014, KMC has performed at venues including: The Joyce Theater, Chelsea Factory, BAM Next Wave Festival NJPAC, The Shed, Little Island, and Roulette. Kyle has received choreographic and dance film commissions from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Baryshnikov Arts Center, "Dance on the Lawn" Montclair's Dance Festival, Harlem Stage, and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston). National touring has included: Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out (Beckett, MA), FringeArts, (Philadelphia), Bickford Theater/Morris Museum (NJ), and New World Center (Miami). Recognitions have included a 2018 NY Dance and Performance Juried Bessie Award, a 2020 Dance Magazine Harkness Promise Award, and a 2020 Bessie Honoree for his revival of Colored. As an educator, Marshall is currently an adjunct professor at NYU's Open Arts Program. As a performer, Marshall was a member of the Trisha Brown Dance Company, doug elkins choreography etc., and Tiffany Mills Company. He is a graduate of Rutgers University with a BFA in Dance.

Tomislav Nevistic is an internationally touring interdisciplinary artist, performer, choreographer, painter, and teacher. He is committed to performative creations as an expansive practice that includes a spectrum of dance and painting traditions and techniques, and poetry. Body Disappears, Freedom≠Britney, And There It Was, and Me, Myself and Your Eyes, among other Nevistics' works, are conceptual pieces inspired by the imagery of the American life, values, and pop culture as a question of what it means to be human in this ever-changing world. Nevistic has performed his works at venues such as the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, NY, New York Live Arts, NY, Dance Olympiad IDO, Moscow, Russia, Gavella Theater, Zagreb, Croatia, and various venues in Nassau, Bahamas and Rome, Italy. Nevistic has performed with the companies Alison Cook Beatty Dance, Ziel Dance Theater, iDance Ministry, and Graham II, among others, and collaborated with many artists, including Gabriela Vasques, Elizabeth Auclair, Jasmina Zagrajski-Vukelic, and Marija Lutter. Nevistic is the recipient of the Oscar of Knowledge in Dance from the Agency for Education under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Croatia and the Croatian Parliament, a Mia Corak Slavenska award, a silver medal at the IDO - European show dance championship in St. Petersburg.

Solange Rodrigues is a graduate of SUNY Purchase College, Class of 2020, with a BFA in dance, and a Concentration in Composition. Born and raised in Rochester, NY, she trained extensively in ballet, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, tap, and musical theater at Little Red Dance Studio, under the direction of Lisa Allain. At Purchase, alongside choreographing several pieces within the Conservatory of Dance, she also choreographed the Acting Conservatory's production of Langston Hughes' Blood Wedding in 2019-2020. Rodrigues was a recipient of the 2022 NYS Choreographers Initiative by the NYS Dance Force, in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts. She has taught at various schools and studios throughout the city of Rochester, while choreographing and dancing for Frazee Feet Dance under the direction of Zachary Frazee, and BioDance under the direction of Missy Pfohl Smith. At the same time, she was presenting work and performing in NYC alongside The Pocket Fuel Groovers, directed by Nick Alselmo. In 2022-23, Rodrigues choreographed Byron-Bergen High School's production of Hairspray and is returning for a second year to choreograph Beauty and The Beast. In the spring of 2023, she moved to Brooklyn, NY to dance more closely with the Pocket Fuel Groovers, as well as pursue choreography and performance.

Celia Rowlson-Hall is a multidisciplinary artist who blends storytelling, modern dance, and film. After three seasons of HBO's GIRLS with Lena Dunham, Vogue dubbed Celia "choreographer of the moment." Celia created the much talked about opening scene for After Yang (A24), the movement for Mia Goth's Pearl in X (A24), Birds of Paradise (Amazon), Chapter One of Vox Lux (Neon), and The Fits (Oscilloscope). Her recent TV work includes HBO's The Staircase and The Other Two, two seasons of Ziwe (Showtime), John Mulaney's Sack Lunch Bunch(Netflix), and has choreographed music videos for Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Bleachers, MGMT, and others. Celia stars opposite Paul Mescal as Adult Sophie in award-season favorite Aftersun (A24), in which she also choreographed the final scene. Celia's debut feature, MA, which she wrote, directed, choreographed, and starred in, premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2015. Variety heralded it "one of the year's most original debuts" and Indiewire called it "a spellbinding and fiercely original cinematic experience." It went on to play at over 40 festivals worldwide, winning numerous awards, including the Breakthrough Audience Award at the AFI Film Festival. That same year, Celia was named one of the 25 New Faces to watch by Filmmaker Magazine.

James Whiteside is redefining the meaning of multi-hyphenate as a principal dancer and choreographer for American Ballet Theatre, hilarious pop music performer, drag queen, host of the "Front Row" podcast, and author of Center Center. He began his ballet training at age nine at the D'Valda & Sirico Dance and Music Centre in Fairfield, CT. After completing his training, he was a principal dancer with Boston Ballet until 2012 and has been a principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre since 2013, dancing principal roles in Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Romeo & Juliet, Giselle, and many more. Additionally, Whiteside has choreographed for pop stars Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift. He continues to choreograph for music videos, commercials, film, and ballet including New American Romance and City of Women for American Ballet Theatre and Marilyn's Funeral for The Juilliard School. Off the ABT stage, Whiteside published his first book, Center Center:A Funny, Sexy, Sad Almost Memoir of a Boy in Ballet. He also performs pop music under the stage name JbDubs. He writes and produces his own music and choreographs his performances and music videos, which have viewership in the millions. Whiteside's social media channels have nearly one million followers and his sponsorships include brands such as St. Germain, Sonos, Uber, and more. He also hosts his own popular podcast, "Front Row with James Whiteside." Whiteside has completed Harvard Business School's Crossover into Business program.

Netta Yerushalmy is a choreographer and performer based in NYC. Her research-based dance-making is propelled by a passion for, and trust in, the body as a site of ineluctable knowledge. Her work is aesthetically and ethically committed to generating questions, not answers. Yerushalmy received prestigious awards and fellowships from USA Artists, Guggenheim Foundation, Princeton University, Foundation for Contemporary Arts, New York City Center, New York Public Library, Bogliasco/Van Cleef & Arples, Center for Ballet and the Arts, among others. Her work was presented at such venues as Jacob's Pillow, The Joyce Theater, New York Live Arts, HAU Berlin, PEAK Performances, Wexner, and the Guggenheim Museum. She has received support from the Watermill Center, MANCC, and NCC AKron. Yerushalmy works across genres and disciplines. She was part of sculptor Josiah McElheny's "Prismatic Park", choreographed a Red Hot Chili Peppers music video, contributed to cellist Maya Beiser & composer Julia Wolfe's "Spinning", and has collaborated on evenings of theory and performance at the Institute for Cultural Inquiry, Berlin. Beyond dancing in her own works, Yerushalmy has also performed and toured with Pam Tanowitz Dance, Doug Varone & Dancers, the Metropolitan Opera, among others.

About Baryshnikov Arts

Baryshnikov Arts, founded in 2005 by Mikhail Baryshnikov, is rooted in the belief that artists hold irreplaceable roles in our world, shaping perspectives, offering new approaches, and initiating crucial conversations in complex social, political, and cultural environments. Baryshnikov Arts supports extraordinary performers to experiment with unique artistic expression that asks audiences to view the world in new ways. We offer performance opportunities, artist residencies, and more. In October 2022 Baryshnikov Arts welcomed a new Executive Director, Sonja Kostich, with a focus on cultivating and supporting new perspectives. With the recent rebrand of the organization in June 2023, Baryshnikov Arts expands its capacity to create multi-platform and collaborative havens for artistic expression, innovation and freedom as we commit further to elevating and sharing the stories of artists of diverse cultures and histories. baryshnikovarts.org