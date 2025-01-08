Barry Manilow Adds New Dates to Radio City Music Hall Residency

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barry Manilow will continue his residency at Radio City Music Hall with five consecutive shows on Wednesday, April 9; Thursday, April 10; Friday, April 11; Saturday, April 12; and Sunday, April 13, 2025. Tickets for all five newly announced shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17 at 10:00AM.

Barry Manilow – a GRAMMY, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning music icon whose success is a benchmark in popular music – will perform his greatest hits including “Mandy,” “I Write the Songs,” “Looks Like We Made It,” “Can't Smile Without You,” and “Copacabana (At the Copa).” Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Barry Manilow is one of the world's all-time best selling recording artists. The multi-award-winning musician has had an astonishing 51 Top 40 singles, including 12 number one hits and 27 Top 10 hits. He is ranked as the number one Adult Contemporary artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.

Manilow’s ongoing Radio City Music Hall residency began with five consecutive shows in spring 2023 and continued in 2024 with two five-night runs – one in April and one in October. During his show on April 20, 2024, Manilow set the record for the most lifetime concert performances at the iconic venue with his 42nd lifetime show. The April 2025 shows will mark Manilow’s 49th-53rd lifetime shows at Radio City Music Hall.

Tickets for all five April 2025 shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 17 at 10:00AM via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available in person beginning on Saturday, January 18 at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices.