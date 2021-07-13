Barrington Will Stream an Encore Presentation Of JUDGMENT DAY With Jason Alexander, Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana, and Michael McKean!

Barrington Stage Company has announced the encore presentation of last summer's audience favorite, Rob Ulin's JUDGMENT DAY, directed by Matthew Penn and starring Tony Award winners Jason Alexander, Patti LuPone, Santino Fontana and Grammy Award winner Michael McKean.

The streaming runs from July 26 through August 1 exclusively on Stellar Events as a benefit for Barrington Stage Company.

Tickets are available at https://www.stellartickets.com/o/barrington-stage/events/judgment-day.

In Judgment Day, Sammy Campo, a deeply corrupt, morally bankrupt lawyer (Jason Alexander), has a near-death experience in which he encounters a terrifying angel (Patti LuPone) who threatens him with eternal damnation. In a desperate attempt to redeem himself, Sammy teams with a Catholic priest (Santino Fontana), who is having his own crisis of faith as he struggles against Church authority (a monsignor played by Michael McKean). Together Sammy and the priest debate the timeless questions of Western philosophy - "morality," "faith," and "Are people any damn good?" - as they form an unlikely bond in this irreverent comedy.

"Judgment Day is the perfect panacea for today's world - a smart, funny play with a brilliant cast; the play gives us an opportunity to laugh out loud - something we've had little opportunity to do recently," commented Julianne Boyd, Founder/Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Company.

The cast also features Loretta Devine (Della), Josh Johnston (Doctor), Bianca LaVerne Jones (Principal), Julian Emile Lerner (Casper), Justina Machado (Tracy), Carol Mansell (Edna), Michael Mastro (Jackson) and Elizabeth Stanley (Chandra).

JUDGMENT DAY streams from July 26 through August 1. Tickets are $11.99 and are available at StellarTickets.com. Purchase before July 26 with the code "EARLY" and receive a $4 discount.