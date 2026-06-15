Barrett Foa and Ryo Kamibayashi to Join Meg Stalter in OH, MARY! This July

Barrett Foa (“NCIS: Los Angeles,” Avenue Q) and Ryo Kamibayashi (Pirates! The Penzance Musical, The Outsiders) will join Oh, Mary!. Foa joins the company as ‘Mary’s Teacher’ beginning July 6 for performances through December 6, 2026. Kamibayashi will play ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ from July 6 through September 13.

Additionally, Obie Award winner Phillip James Brannon (‘Mary’s Husband’) and Original Broadway Cast Member Bianca Leigh (‘Mary’s Chaperone’) will extend their engagements with the production, now for performances through December 6, 2026. As previously announced “Hacks” breakout star Meg Stalter will make her Broadway debut as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’ on July 6, 2026 for performances through September 12, 2026.

The current company of Oh, Mary! includes 6-time Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph and Grammy and Emmy Award nominee Cheyenne Jackson, both who will play their final performances on July 5, 2026. Original Broadway cast member Tony Macht (‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’) will return to the company on September 15. Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, Julian Manjerico, and Jackie Sanders complete the company on Broadway.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record thirteen times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.