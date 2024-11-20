Ballet Hispánico to Present 2025 En Familia Matinee Pogram for Young Audiences

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, offers their signature annual event, En Familia Matinee, a special program for young audiences and their families curated and hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro. Tickets for the Saturday matinee are$25 (fees included).

The Ballet Hispánico 2025 En Familia Matinee offers a journey through Latin American culture and traditions for the second year in Ballet Hispánico's history, as Vilaro leads the audience on an interactive and fun-filled afternoon featuring excerpts of classic pieces from the Company's repertory. With cultural and historical content and movement exercises for the whole family, the audience will experience a performance to remember. After the show, young audience members will have the opportunity to meet the dancers for a photo op, learn dance moves, and enjoy Caribbean beats from musicians throughout the theater!

"Our communities need their stories told and reflected in innovative and exciting ways," said Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO, Ballet Hispánico. "With En Familia, we share the depth and diversity of Latine cultures through our repertory, at the same time, directly answering the needs of our families with accessible ticket prices. With the generous support of the RBC Foundation and New York City Center, we have no doubt this year will be even more popular- if that's even possible!"

"We are delighted to welcome back Ballet Hispánico and this special event for the whole family. As City Center continues to open our doors for all New Yorkers to experience world-class performing arts, we could not ask for better partner than Ballet Hispánico who exemplifies the vibrancy of this city," said Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO, New York City Center.

"We are so proud to support Ballet Hispánico and New York City Center in this important endeavor again this year and we are impressed by their commitment to youth engagement," said Marcos Torres, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets and Jennifer Grazel, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets and Director, RBC Foundation USA. "Our partnership with these powerhouse organizations remains a key part of our mission to help create real, lasting impact for youth in the United States."

En Familia Matinee Program

Arabesque (1984)

Arabesque is an elegant suite of dances set to the music of Spanish Composer, Enrique Granados. Traces of Flamenco influence are hinted at in the upper body as the dancers move through lush balletic contemporary phrase work.

CARMEN.maquia - excerpt (2012)

The 2024/25 Season program celebrates the 150th anniversary of the beloved classic ballet Carmen with a restaging of Gustavo Ramírez Sansano's Picasso-inspired, contemporary take on Bizet's passionately tragic masterpiece.. The physically charged and sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco.

Club Havana - excerpt (2000)

Cuban (Afro-Latin) dancing at its best. The intoxicating rhythms of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha cha are brought to life by choreographer Pedro Ruiz, himself a native of Cuba, as he imagined his very own "Club Havana."

Tres Cantos (1975)

Set to three songs (tres cantos) by Latin American composers Carlos Chavez, Lorenzo Fernandez, and Silvestre Revueltas, Talley Beatty's 1975 masterwork reflects the history of Mexico, from its Aztec roots through the Spanish Conquest to the re-emergence of the native peoples' unconquered spirit. This revival celebrates the 200th anniversary of Mexico's independence.

All tickets for En Familia Matinee are $25 (fees included) and can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office ($3 facility fee).