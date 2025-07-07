Ballet Hispánico to Perform at Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Hispánico will present their return to Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 8pm (doors open at 7pm) at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park, NYC.

Ballet Hispánico is a leading force in New York's contemporary dance scene, distinguished by its powerful dancers and daring, original works. The company blends technical precision with inventive storytelling, offering performances that are both viscerally compelling and artistically rigorous - work that speaks not just to the moment, but to the future of dance. Led by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, the organization has been heralded by the Ford Foundation as one of America's Cultural Treasures. "Performances by the Ballet Hispánico dancers are always vibrant and richly textured." (The New York Times).

Program:

House of Mad'moiselle

House of Mad'moiselle, by internationally acclaimed choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, is a wild romp through the layered symbols of Latin American femininity. It revels in the drama, elegance, and defiance of iconic women who blur the lines between myth and memory.

Sombrerisimo (excerpt)

Inspired by the surrealist world of Belgian painter René Magritte, famous for his paintings of men in bowler hats, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Sombrerísimo references the iconic sombreros (hats) found throughout the world that help to represent culture. Originally choreographed for an all-male cast, Sombrerísimo has evolved into a work that can also be performed by an all-female or mixed-gender cast.

Tango Vitrola (excerpt)

Alejandro Cervera's Tango Vitrola conjures a metaphysical space that highlights the struggle between men and women through simple yet poetic patterns. Admission is free and details are available at cityparksfoundation.org/events/ballet-hispanico.