Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch
Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Will Roland Takes Over the Kitchen!

Sep. 12, 2017  

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this latest episode, we bring you a very special guest from Dear Evan Hansen- Jared Kleinman himself, Will Roland! For the recipe for Katie's White Lie Chocolate Cherry Poptarts, visit: www.backstagebite.com.

Will Roland is a Brooklyn-based actor/singer/human making his Broadway debut!! Recently: Dear Evan Hansen (Second Stage & Arena Stage), The Black Suits (CTG & Barrington), The Bus (59E59), LoserSongs (Don't Tell Mama), and Academia Nuts! (NYMF). Will frequently collaborates with Joe Iconis & Family. Passionate about new work, he's helped develop plays & musicals with 2nd Stage, La Jolla, Arena, CAP21, Don't Tell Mama, and various Fringe festivals.

