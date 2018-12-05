BWW's Theatre Industry Podcast 'The OHenry Report' Discusses Scheduling the Spring Season on Broadway

On this episode of BroadwayWorld's theatre business podcast, "The OHenry Report," Broadway producer and investor Oliver Henry Roth talks with his "OHenry Report" co-producer, BroadwayWorld and BroadwayRadio's Matt Tamanini, about how the spring season is shaping up on Broadway.

They discuss the recent rash of closing and opening announcements, as well as theorize about what still might be coming in before the Tony eligibility deadline in late April; they even react to some breaking news that they learn while recording!

Listen to the episode here:



Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | TuneIn | Google Play

About Oliver Henry Roth: Oliver is a producer at OHenry Productions, a New York-based Production Company which he founded in 2014. His producing credits include the West End's The Inheritance, Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville, off-Broadway's Invisible Thread and Straight, and the current U.S. Tour of Hundred Days. Upcoming: Lempicka.

In addition to producing independently, Oliver is the consulting producer at DVRF, a nonprofit dedicated to developing new work and supporting emerging theater artists. On top of producing, Oliver manages a portfolio of theatrical investments including Hello, Dolly!; Kinky Boots; Network; Sweeney Todd; Derren Brown: Underground and TodayTix.

With Oliver's unique approach to producing, he will discuss how production teams integrate data analytics into their projects, and what that means for their bottomline. Oliver also uses trends and historical data to provide some of the most accurate Tony Awards predictions in the business.

For more information on Roth and OHenry Productions, visit their website at ohenryproductions.com .

You can subscribe to "The OHenry Report" on Apple Podcasts , Stitcher , TuneIn , and Google Play .

Music by: bensound.com

Related Articles

Industry Classifieds