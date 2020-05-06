BWWPrompts: What Show Makes You Cry The Most?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read your responses to today's prompt!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Right now literally any show because i miss going to the theatre so much." @yallsgerrydraws

"falsettos 100%. it always has me lying on the floor just straight up at the beautifully sad lyrics." @theatre_girl06

"I don't really cry at shows but Waitress SENT ME" @gene_29_vieve

"in the heights brings ALL the tears! alabanza and everything i know have me sobbing!! and the finale? im so gone" @mags_a_million13

"Weirdly enough, I always cry at 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. "The I Love You Song" is so emotional and always gets the tears flowing." @oh.so.loverly

Twitter

"Jagged Little Pill... the acting is fabulous and they talk about issues that a lot of us have either dealt with or seen others struggle with. They do it with such honesty and transparency and it's honestly such a moving show..." @ificouldtellher

"Fun home. Every time I hear Ring Of Keys I cry because it's an emotion I relate to so much x" @summerdaisy13

"I cried so hard during the final performance of Unruly Heart at the closing performance of The Prom that the producer sitting in front of me turned around and held my hand for the whole song." @GraysAM

"definitely Hadestown. the myth of orpheus and eurydice has always had a special place in my heart, and getting to see such a beautiful show live in my favorite city in the whole world was a dream come true." @peyton_lw

"I don't know if it's "the most" but the show Billy Elliott really touched me. (more than the movie)" @bski_BackInNE

Facebook

"Come From Away. There are some key moments such as when the bus driver uses the Bible to communicate with the travelers from Africa and when the mother finds out her son died in responding to the 9/11 attacks as a firefighter that just make me start sobbing every time" Andy Conway

"I was most surprised by how much I cried during Dear Evan Hanson. I knew it was about a boy with severe anxiety but the rest? The parenting? The mom stuff!!! When I first arrived at my seat I recall a vendor selling among other souvenirs some DEH tissues. I remarked something like "why" and he said YOU WILL NEED THEM! He was so right" Jeri Stoeber

"I cry at them all, there is nothing like a good play or musical, but the last one that really got me was The Color Purple, it made my heart break and leap for joy. So beautifully done. I think I was on a high for a week afterwards. Nothing like theatre!!" Jennifer Cunningham

"I'm a natural cry baby and often cry at the theatre but most definitely Anastasia. This was my favourite movie as a child, I thought the show would close before I could make it to New York and that I would never see it. I started crying as soon as the lights were turned off. The first scene was very blurry! To top it all, it was the night Liz Callaway came to sing Journey to the Past with Christy Altomare. I still don't understand how I made it out alive!" Melissa Mahdi

"I'll cover you reprise from rent always makes me break down. I am not a cryer but I can not hold my self together in that song." Cade Nelson





