BWW TV: What Won't the BAT OUT OF HELL Cast Do for Love?

They won't do that!

Like a bat out of hell, Bat Out of Hell is flying to New York City Center, where the Jim Steinman musical officially began its run on Thursday, August 1, 2019. The musical is set to open on August 8, and will play a six-week engagement through September 8, 2019.

Under the direction of Jay Scheib, the New York engagement for Bat Out of Hell - The Musical stars Andrew Polec who thrilled London and Toronto critics with his powerhouse performance as Strat. Joining him are Christina Bennington who originated the role of Raven in London, Lena Hall as Sloane, Bradley Dean as Falco,Avionce Hoyles as Tink, Danielle Steers as Zahara, and Tyrick Wiltez Jones as Jagwire. The ensemble for Bat Out of Hell- The Musical includes Will Branner, Lincoln Clauss, Kayla Cyphers, Jessica Jaunich, Paulina Jurzec, Adam Kemmerer, Nick Martinez, Harper Miles, Erin Mosher, Aramie Payton, Andres Quintero, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Kaleb Wells.

We just met with the company and they told us that they'd do just about anything for love, but they won't do that! Find out where they draw the line below!





Related Articles