BWW TV: Watch Tina Turner & More Welcome TINA to Broadway!

We're taking you inside opening night with Adrienne Warren and more!

The new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL opened on Broadway last night, November 7. BroadwayWorld was there for the celebration and we're taking you inside the big night, from the very special curtain call to the opening night party, below!

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.





