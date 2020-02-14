BWW TV: Meet the Cast of COMPANY as the Celebrate Galentine's Day!

We'd like to prose a toast... to love! Just last night, the gender-bent cast of Company gathered to celebrate February's most cherished holiday, Galentine's Day. Why do the ladies get so much love in this new version of the cherished musical?

"I thought, 'I don't want it to be a gimmick.' I didn't just want to do it because I could. I wanted it to say something about what it was like to be a woman. And I also wanted it to throw more light on the piece, as well as being very respectful and honorable to the piece," explained director Marianne Elliott.

This Compnay stars Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne, with Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

The musical comedy masterpiece will begin previews on Monday, March 2, 2020 with an official opening night set for Sunday, March 22, 2020 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday).





Related Articles