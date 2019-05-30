BWW TV: Jason Danieley Tributes His Late Wife and 2019 Tony Honoree, Marin Mazzie

On June 9, as the greatest artists of the 2019 Broadway season are saluted for their outstanding work, the Tony Awards will also recognize the late, great Marin Mazzie for a lifetime of outstanding work. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Mazzie, who passed away in September, will be honored for her advocacy and leadership within the theatre community as a brave and dedicated voice for women's health issues and organizations such as the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.

I wish it would have been a more celebratory event... but I know that this award means more to [Marin] than any single performance recognition would. That's who she is. That's how deep she goes. - Jason Danieley

When three-time Tony Award nominated actress Marin Mazzie was first diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in 2015, she made the decision to speak publicly about her battle and dedicate herself to supporting the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, The Actors Fund's Phyllis Newman's Women's Health Initiative, and other related organizations. During this time, while undergoing extensive radiation treatments, Marin never stopped working. She toured the country, performing alongside her husband, Jason Danieley, and starred on Broadway in Lincoln Center's revival of The King and I. Her courage and her commitment galvanized our community and served as a beacon of light for fans the world over. In September 2018, Marin's battle with cancer came to its tragic end. This Special Tony Award honors her legacy of leadership and celebrates her unwavering strength.

Danieley recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about the recognition that Marin is about to receive and reflects on her great legacy, both onstage and off. Watch the full interview below.





