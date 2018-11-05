BWW TV: Isn't She Loverly? Laura Benanti Talks MY FAIR LADY!

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti just assumed the role of Eliza Doolittlein its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 17.

The most beloved musical of all time, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady returns to Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I.



My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Below, Benanti tells us all about how Eliza has been the dream role of all dream roles throughout her entire career. Watch as she tells us all about why she's been living to play this character!

Related Articles