MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL
Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

BWW TV: Isn't She Loverly? Laura Benanti Talks MY FAIR LADY!

Nov. 5, 2018  

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti just assumed the role of Eliza Doolittlein its award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 17.

The most beloved musical of all time, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady returns to Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I.

My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

Below, Benanti tells us all about how Eliza has been the dream role of all dream roles throughout her entire career. Watch as she tells us all about why she's been living to play this character!

BWW TV: Isn't She Loverly? Laura Benanti Talks MY FAIR LADY!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles



From This Author TV - Press Previews

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: Isn't She Loverly? Laura Benanti Talks MY FAIR LADY!
  • BWW TV: Watch the Cast of A CHORUS LINE Dance It Out in Rehearsals for City Center Gala!
  • BWW TV: A 5, 6, 7, 8! Watch a Sneak Peek from New York City Center's Star-Studded A CHORUS LINE!
  • BWW TV: Bryan Cranston & Company Explain What NETWORK IS All About!
  • BWW TV: Thank Goodness! Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth & More Are Back Together to Talk A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN!
  • BWW TV: Watch Bonnie Milligan, Justin Matthew Sargent, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE