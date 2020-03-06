BWW TV: Go Inside Opening Night of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Broadway!

The Belasco Theatre was the place to be last night as Broadway's best gathered to celebrate opening night of Girl from the North Country. What is the new musical, created by Conor McPherson and featuring the music of Bob Dylan, about?

"The show is about community and the show is about connection. More and more, that is important tom me," explains Marc Kudisch, who plays Mr. Burke. "We need that now. We need to be reminded of what's important and what connects all of us. At the core of it all, we need each other."

The production also stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Watch below as we take you inside the big night with the whole company!





