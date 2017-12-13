BWW TV: Get Inspired with the Broadway Inspirational Voices Singing from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN!

The Greatest Week is here! All week in NYC, a series of fun, fan-centric activities will take place to celebrate the release of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. A New York City-based musical extravaganza about the origins of show business and the power of imagination, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN hits theatres on December 20, 2017.

As a part of this week's festivities, Times Square can alive this afternoon with a heartfelt pop up concert in Duffy Square with the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir. Watch as they perform "Come Alive" below!

Inspired by the imagination of P. T. Barnum, "The Greatest Showman" is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

