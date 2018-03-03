BWW TV: Chita Rivera, Bebe Neuwirth & More Preview What's Coming This Spring at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Mar. 3, 2018  

Earlier this week, Feinstein's/54 Below welcomed stars from some of its upcoming shows- two-time Tony Award-winner Chita Rivera (March 6-22); two-time Tony and Emmy Award-winner Bebe Neuwirth (March 28-31); Christiane Noll with writer, host and creator Deborah Grace Winer (March 27), and The Book of Mormon's Donell James Foreman (March 19).

Below, watch as the full gang gives us a sneak peek of what's to come!

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5- $105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins

Click Here to Watch the Video!


