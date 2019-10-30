BWW Readers Show Off Their Broadway Halloween Costumes!

Crank the bass, it's Halloween! With spooky season officially underway, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to show off their Broadway Halloween costumes! Now we've compiled some of this year's standout costumes to get you in the Halloween spirit! Get a peek below at some of the most iconic costumes, with characters from current Broadway favorites like Beetlejuice and Hadestown to musical classics like Les Miserables and Beauty and the Beast!

#BroadwayHalloween #beetlejuicebway I know my neighborhood in Salem is full of ghosts, but I'm gonna be the Ghost With The Most! pic.twitter.com/Zv9VKMtSAr - betty juice stan account (@BOOdenfroodie) October 29, 2019

I want adventure in the great wide somewhere, I want it more than I can tell #BroadwayHalloween @IAmSusanEgan @KerryButlerNyc pic.twitter.com/YVnh8aZujz - themetaphorgirl (@themetaphorgirl) October 30, 2019

So, when I saw the hashtag #broadwayhalloween , I knew it was definitely an excuse to repost these photos from our @BATtheMusicalNY costumes. #itsfrigginbats pic.twitter.com/lpYHAVsG51 - Jocelyn Bertram (@missjocebert) October 30, 2019

I bet her $10 no one would recognize her Heathers costume.

I lost $10. @HeathersMusical #BroadwayHalloween pic.twitter.com/ImuNlAiC4v - MelTed Candy Corn Pizza (@DrDuchovny) October 30, 2019





