BWW Readers Show Off Their Broadway Halloween Costumes!
Crank the bass, it's Halloween! With spooky season officially underway, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to show off their Broadway Halloween costumes! Now we've compiled some of this year's standout costumes to get you in the Halloween spirit! Get a peek below at some of the most iconic costumes, with characters from current Broadway favorites like Beetlejuice and Hadestown to musical classics like Les Miserables and Beauty and the Beast!
#BroadwayHalloween #beetlejuicebway I know my neighborhood in Salem is full of ghosts, but I'm gonna be the Ghost With The Most! pic.twitter.com/Zv9VKMtSAr- betty juice stan account (@BOOdenfroodie) October 29, 2019
I want adventure in the great wide somewhere, I want it more than I can tell #BroadwayHalloween @IAmSusanEgan @KerryButlerNyc pic.twitter.com/YVnh8aZujz- themetaphorgirl (@themetaphorgirl) October 30, 2019
#BroadwayHalloween- лео ? a??i?? (@ann0y1n9) October 29, 2019
The Phantom Of The Gay Drama is here,@BroadwayWorld pic.twitter.com/LqIE1xLHmp
@BroadwayWorld @HamiltonMusical @Lin_Manuel riiise up #BroadwayHalloween pic.twitter.com/aBkFNI9Luv- Musical Jerks (@MarshallGibbs19) October 29, 2019
"Oh my God, you're Dee Dee Allen!"- AM ?i??? (@Greys_AM) October 30, 2019
You bet your ass I am. #BroadwayHalloween @TodayTix pic.twitter.com/JI2DSEtKzs
@BroadwayWorld #broadwayhalloween @BeetlejuiceBway #lydiadeetz #adammaitland BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE #DEADMOM pic.twitter.com/ecU6J6Ib1d- Amanda (@lolas_ramblings) October 29, 2019
#BroadwayHalloween post-death heather chandler was a musta??i?? pic.twitter.com/kDalRsuyjF- all hallows' eve? (@evemtaylor) October 29, 2019
We had to rep our favorite undead @BeetlejuiceBway trio #BroadwayHalloween @TodayTix @theatermania pic.twitter.com/YQsRFmzLBQ- Rachel, Disciple of Gwendoline (@racheloftarth) October 30, 2019
I'm heather chandler!!!! pic.twitter.com/7PjDJxwckb- Julia Hickey (@JuliaHickey9) October 29, 2019
So, when I saw the hashtag #broadwayhalloween , I knew it was definitely an excuse to repost these photos from our @BATtheMusicalNY costumes. #itsfrigginbats pic.twitter.com/lpYHAVsG51- Jocelyn Bertram (@missjocebert) October 30, 2019
Heeeeeere's LIZA! #BroadwayHalloween #HalloweenWithaZ pic.twitter.com/KgpqFUiiBr- Claire WilSanderson (@katiecat324) October 29, 2019
happy halloween from your local dead plant mom / @KerryButlerNyc doppelgänger. @BeetlejuiceBway #BroadwayHalloween #beetlejuicebway pic.twitter.com/iOldxtKFsp- Gil Faizon. (@8bitmermaid) October 30, 2019
I bet her $10 no one would recognize her Heathers costume.- MelTed Candy Corn Pizza (@DrDuchovny) October 30, 2019
I lost $10. @HeathersMusical #BroadwayHalloween pic.twitter.com/ImuNlAiC4v