BWW Prompts: Your Favorite Hamilton Replacement and Tour Cast Members

Twitter

"Austin Scott. A. Scott Ham! Saw him on tour and he was fabulous. Also had the privilege of seeing Desmond Newson u/s Lafayette/Jefferson and he CRUSHED it." @MeghanSCassidy

"Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica on Broadway! I sat in awe when i won the ticket lottery and sat front row, and then got to meet her at the stagedoor after!" @emmaddelaney

"Julia Harriman as Eliza (Angeliza Tour I think?). Without a doubt the most perfect Eliza I've seen. Joshua Henry as Burr (Chicago). WOW. I had the privilege of seeing him 2x as Burr and this man!!!! He is just going above and beyond!! A powerhouse performer, truly." @seh221

"Michael Luwoye! was lucky enough to meet him when he was on the first Hamilton tour and he was amazing!" @MTBCPodcast

"the whole angelica tour cast was absolutely amazing!" @fleenoraliton

Instagram

"Andrew Rannells as king George is just *chef kiss*" imevabotsman

"I saw Jordan Fisher and he was AMAZING" martuulopezv

"Denée Benton! I had been dreaming about her playing Eliza for forever because I just knew that she would be spectacular, so I fangirled so hard in the middle of rehearsal when the news dropped that she would be joining the cast (apologies to my castmates who had to deal with me that day ?)! Sometimes... dream casting really does come true" madelynsykes

"Shoba Narayan! south asian representation!!" anoushkaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

"Karen Olivo as Angelica Schuyler!!" imogen._.ig

Facebook

"Daniel Breaker's Aaron Burr was spectacular. Loved Mandy Gonzalez's Angelica and absolutely loved standby Andrew Chappelle's take on Lafayette/Jefferson." Kevin F.

"Definitely Miguel Cervantes. But also, the understudy for King George in Chicago (Jin Ha). He NAILED it." Michelle W.

"Miguel Cervantes is amazing! We miss him and the show here in Chicago. I can't wait to see him on Broadway! Also, Joshua Henry was an amazing Aaron Burr!" Patty M.

"Raven Thomas! I have seen her on tour as both Angelica and Eliza and on Broadway as Angelica. She is my favorite Eliza." Lisa P.

"Nik Walker as Aaron Burr. I've seen him on tour twice (once in Des Moines and once in Omaha). He played Burr with the perfect balance of confidence and conviction, but also with that glimmer of doubt and the underlying frustration that Hamilton seems to block him at nearly every turn until it finally culminated in him fatally shooting Hamilton in a duel." Ashlee R.

