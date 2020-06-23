BWW Prompts: Which Character Has the Best Entrance in a Show?

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"Glinda the Good [in Wicked]. I mean, not everyone can come and go by bubble, but if you could, wouldn't you?" @_silviavanessa

"Anatole in Great Comet has a super underrated one with the cold air and the blinding lights." @KingHeliosTV

"Hands down, Elizabeth Arden in War Paint. What could be better than having a frantic chorus of 'She's coming, she's coming, she's coming...' followed by a utterly spectacular sequence of 'She's HEEEEEEEEERREEEEEE'!" @RebeccaEA1307

"In On Your Feet the transition from young Gloria to adult Gloria! In Tradición when they leave and enter through the big fountain!!" @TheresaKent14

"Regina George in Mean Girls! The shadow with the pink is just so perfect that it gives me chills every time I hear that intro song and watch her strut in!" @a3tuallyamanda

Instagram

"Elle from Legally Blonde! I love how, rather than introducing her from the beginning, they sort of "reveal" her character in a bigger part of the opening song. It really gives you a powerful impression of her character and sets up the rest of the show rather nicely." @kaytay_guansay

"Definitely Maureen Johnson from Rent. She doesn't come in until near the end of the first act and she comes in on a motorcycle! Now that's what I call an entrance!" @a.dumb.logrono

"Todd in "Sweeney Todd"; whether it's the original from 1979 when he rises from the grave or the 2006 revival when he emerges from that coffin, both I find chilling and exciting!!!!" @mattfama9899

"Beetlejuice arriving from nowhere and immediately bothering people is so funny and definitely the best." @rebekah_jenkins

"William Shakespeare in Something Rotten! Whether he just passed us by as the crowd chanted his name in the opening of the show or stood center-stage like a fabulous rockstar in his very own number, he's awesome!" @skowronskus

Facebook

"Love King George's entrance in Hamilton. 'Silence! A message from the King!'" Michelle Rabe

"Alex Newell as Asaka (Mother of the Earth) in Once On This Island! The sass, confidence, and beauty!" Anna Taitano

"Rose, barreling down the aisle of the theatre, yelling at her kids, at everyone, showing us exactly who she is from the first moment we hear and see her. Gypsy." Kristina Baron-Woods

"Willy Wonka by far. He comes out as an old man and then falls and has a quick change. It is so cool I have no idea how they do it." Cade Nelson

"Hermes in Hadestown...Andre De Shields just crosses the stage, slightly interacting with the cast, adjusting his cuffs, just setting us all up for what we know is about to be amazing--it's so minute and precise, and I had chill bumps before he ever opened his mouth." Darcy Evers

