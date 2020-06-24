BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Animal Would You Want As A Pet?

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"I would definitely want a Chistery [from Wicked]! Having a flying monkey would be AWESOME!" @PorbanskyAllie

"As long as they sound like Mandy Patinkin, the dogs from Sunday in the Park with George" @EvaVictoriaxx

"Sandy the Sandworm from Beetlejuice cause that would be superb!!!" @tsbmendoza

"The little lamb, from Gypsy." @JohnJHL9

"The goats from Once On This Island, obviously." @GladNSad

Instagram

"The Lion from Wicked - it's adorable and it's only a baby that needs help surviving!" izzy_dream05

"Milky White from Into the Woods, of course." harrisonlereed

"Nana from Finding Neverland/Peter Pan! The cutest, fluffiest of dogs!!" aman_duhhhh

"It's not really a pet but, the squirrel from The Lightning Thief- not sure why but the idea of having a pet squirrel seems extremely appealing to to me." squippedsushi

"Sandy from Annie!! Sandy is such a good dog!" emilybato

Facebook

"The dog from the [Mystery of] Drood revival (portrayed by Stephanie J. Block's real life dog, Macaco) Lea Passione

"Snoopy from You're a Good Man Charlie Brown." Jennifer Lynn Heering

Sylvia [from Sylvia] Tim Stuff

"Sven from Frozen because it's true, reindeers are better than people!" Erin Brautigan

"Bruiser from Legally Blonde." Sara Powell

Related Articles