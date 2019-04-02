BWW Photo Exclusive: First Look At Ahrens & Flaherty's MARIE, DANCING STILL At 5th Avenue Theatre

5th Avenue Theatre presents Marie: A New Musical. Tony Award-winning authors Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island), five-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), and acclaimed New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck.

"I have been sending a special request/dream to the stars for years: 'Let me do a new musical by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens someday.' Well, here it is! Not only is it happening but the role has been modified and the keys of the songs have all been changed to fit my voice. I am over the moon!" said Louise Pitre in an exclusive interview. "I had 2 sessions with Stephen Flaherty and David Loud after they offered me the role. Stephen said he wanted all this music to "fit me like a glove". That is a gift. Stephen and Lynn are both so approachable and always there and willing to talk and discuss. It is the most positive atmosphere!"

The company also includes Tony Award-nominated actors Terrence Mann (Broadway Original Casts: Javert in Les Misérables, Beast in the Beauty and the Beast, Rum Tum Tugger in Cats) as Edgar Degas, Louise Pitre (Broadway: Mamma Mia!) as Adult Marie, Dee Hoty (Broadway: Footloose, Bye Bye Birdie) as Mary Cassat, Tony-winning actress Karen Ziemba (Broadway: Contact, Bullets Over Broadway, 42nd Street) as Martine Van Goethem, and Jenny Powers (Broadway: Grease, Little Women) as Antoinette Van Goethem. Kyle Harris (National Tour: West Side Story), who originated the role of Christian at The Kennedy Center, will also return. Christopher Gurr (Broadway: Spamalot, Tuck Everlasting, All the Way) joins the cast as Corbeil and Degas Understudy, with Noelle Hogan (Off-Broadway: The Runaways; National Tour: Fun Home) as Charlotte Van Goethem.

Directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys), Marie features a book and lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Once On This Island) and music by Tony Award winner Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime, Once On This Island).

Playing now through April 14, 2019 - single tickets for Marie: A New Musical are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

In this era of groundbreaking artistry, a girl named Marie dreams of being the next star of the ballet. Despite the odds of her hard-scrabble life, she scrimps, saves, and steals in pursuit of her ambitions. But when fate leads her to the studio of Impressionist Edgar Degas, she unknowingly steps into immortality-becoming the inspiration for his most famous sculpture ever: Little Dancer. Marie is the gorgeous new musical poised to conquer the stage-and your heart.



