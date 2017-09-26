BWW Photo Exclusive: Ariana DeBose, Michelle Williams and More Celebrate Aretha Franklin with the American Pops

Maestro Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra - Washington, DC's innovative hometown orchestra - honored the 75th birthday of one of the country's most treasured legends with "Respect: The Music of Aretha Franklin" to kick off their star-studded third season. The concert was conceived by the APO's Founder and conductor Frazier - who led the 19-piece orchestra - performing at the Orchestra's new home, Arena Stage at The Mead Center for American Theater (1101 Sixth Street SW) on Saturday, September 16. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at the starry concert below!

Aretha Franklin has won 18 Grammy Awards and sold 75 million albums throughout her outstanding career, rightfully earning her the title of "The Queen of Soul." The American Pops performed some of the greatest hits of Franklin's career, including "A Natural Woman," "Chain of Fools," "Spanish Harlem," and "Since You've Been Gone."

The concert starred Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child), Moya Angela ("America's Got Talent," In Transit, Dreamgirls), Ariana DeBose (Hamilton, A Bronx Tale), Nova Payton (Helen Hayes Award winner, Carnegie Hall) and Bria Skonberg (Sony Records Jazz Recording Artist, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center). The evening also featured four new arrangements designed to highlight the orchestra, including "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Angel."