BWW Morning Brief September 11th, 2017: The Chita Rivera Awards and More!

by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2017

Children's Theatre Company (CTC) released the following statement today upon hearing of the death of composer Michael Friedman, who was currently writing music and lyrics for The Abominables, a world premiere new musical set to open September 15:. (more...)

2) BWW TV: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room with the Company of the LOVE NEVER DIES National Tour!

by TV - On the Road - September 10, 2017

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, will make its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017.. (more...)

3) ICYMI: Watch Sierra Boggess Soak Up the Sun on BroadwayWorld Live!

by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2017

Just last week, BroadwayWorld took you to outdoors to get up close and personal with the wonderful Sierra Boggess. Catch up by watching the our live chat in Central Park with our very own Steve Schonberg!. (more...)

4) Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Chats with the King of Obscure Showtunes, Michael Lavine

by Behind the Curtain - September 10, 2017

If you are in the musical theatre business, chances are you have thanked heaven for the brilliance of Michael Lavine. While any one of us could easily go and pick up the scores to MY FAIR LADY, CAROUSEL, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, or HAMILTON, what do we do when we need a song cut from one of those shows? Or, the whole score of a musical that closed on opening night? What if we want to see the cut songs from OKLAHOMA? We go to Michae Lavine, who owns one of the world's largest private collections of musical theatre music.. (more...)

5) 501 (see three) ARTS Announces Triple Premiere of PANG!

by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2017

501 (see three) ARTS announces the triple premiere of Pang!, by Dan Froot and Company, three live radio plays based on the oral histories of families hungering for change. Pang! will be performed for theatre audiences in October, December, and January in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (10/20 & 10/21), Los Angeles, California (12/2 & 12/3), and Miami, Florida (1/25, 1/26 & 1/27/18), respectfully. Pang! aims to raise awareness, decrease stigma, and promote cross-class dialogue around circumstances faced by families living below the poverty line.. (more...)

-The Chita Rivera Awards will be held tonight!

-Alex Brightman, Colton Ryan and more will sing the songs of Drew Gasparini at Feinstein's/54 Below tonight!

-And Hal Prince kicks off his SENSE OF OCCASION book signing tour!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Harry Connick Jr., who turns 50 today!

Harry Connick, Jr. has exemplified excellence in every aspect of the entertainment world. He has received recognition with multiple Grammy and Emmy awards as well as Tony nominations for his live and recorded musical performances, his achievements on screens large and small, and his appearances on Broadway as both an actor and a composer. The debut season of his new daytime TV Show HARRY was recently recognized with five Emmy nominations, including a nomination for best host.

