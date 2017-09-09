Photo Flash: It's Dresser Love at BANDSTAND and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week Bandstand celebrates one of the most important behind the scenes crew members: dressers! Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger‏ (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Bandstand (Broadway): @lauraosnes The hidden heroes of Broadway... our Dressers, who innately love to care & serve and are always prepared for mishaps and mayhem. I don't know where I would be without my backstage best buddy, @tamarakopko. Tonight Corey's dresser, our dear Jack Scott, plays his final performance w/ us at @bandstandbway. We love you so much, @jwscotty61! #SIP #happytrails #fourpeasinapod

The Producers (Regional): @juliafeeley Producer Babes take on a #SIP sorry @richard.lafleur it looks like @ashaleecain is taking on Leo

Dreamgirls (Regional): @stannmyers First #SIP for the Opening Weekend of Dreamgirls at The LOT!! We love you Miss Jones! #saturdayintermissionpic #MusicalTheatre #toronto #regional #theatre #actor #singer #dancer #motown #dreamgirls #60s #70s @officialbroadwayworld

The Producers (Regional): @tonypracek KEEPING IT HETERO #TheProducers #SIP #Tbts #theatrebytheses @officialbroadwayworld

