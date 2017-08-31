Harold Prince Set for SENSE OF OCCASION Book Signing, Times Square Tour

The name Harold Prince immediately evokes a sense of excellence in the field of theater. The producer and director of many stage plays, Mr. Prince holds more Tony awards than any other individual in the industry.

On the launch of his latest book Sense of Occasion, the Strand will be hosting a tour of Times Square and its historic theater spaces.

Come learn about which timeless shows had their debut in Times Square, and celebrate the artistic contributions of one of the greatest minds theater has ever known.

The tour will be directed by acclaimed author/ film and drama scholar Foster Hirsch and include a book signing with the legendary Harold Prince.

For tickets, visit www.strandbooks.com/event/harold-prince-walking-tour. The event takes place on Monday, September 11th from 1 to 3 p.m.

Related Articles