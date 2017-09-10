ICYMI: Watch Sierra Boggess Soak Up the Sun on BroadwayWorld Live!

Just last week, BroadwayWorld took you to outdoors to get up close and personal with the wonderful Sierra Boggess. Catch up by watching the our live chat in Central Park with our very own Steve Schonberg!

Olivier Award nominated actress and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess is set to return to Feinstein's/54 Below with her new solo show, September 4-9. Since first appearing here with Awakening, she has toured a new concert evening all over the world: Australia, Japan, Paris, and London. She now returns "home" to bring New York audiences this new evening of song and storytelling. Backed by a 6 piece orchestra, Sierra will share songs from stage and screen that she has never sung before along with songs associated with her career, but with new twists.

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daae in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Miserables, and Love Never Dies.

